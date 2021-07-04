iOS 14.6 is draining people's iPhone batteries. Here's an easy fix

Sarah Tew/CNET

iOS 14.6 was released in late May, bringing new features like another way to find lost AirTag trackers, high-fidelity Apple Music support and the launch of Apple Card Family and Apple Podcast subscriptions (here's how to download iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 now). But several users have been reporting a problem with their battery draining quickly since upgrading, first reported by tech blog PiunikaWeb.

Read more: You can also download the iOS 15 public beta, if you don't mind the bugs. And here's what we know about iOS 14.7.

iPhone users have taken to Apple Support Community forums and Twitter to note problems with excessive battery drain. CNET sister site ZDNet suggests going to Settings > Battery and scrolling down to battery usage by app to see if any apps are the culprit. Several people on the Apple forums have noted that the Podcast app is consuming large amounts of power since updating to iOS 14.6. You can try uninstalling and reinstalling the app to see if that helps.

Apple has yet to publicly acknowledge the issue, and didn't respond to a request for comment.

To update to iOS 14.6, go to Settings > General > Software Update. You should see iOS 14.6. Tap Download and Install.

You can also check out every new feature in iOS 14.6 and iPadOS 14.6, when to expect iOS 14.7, and everything coming to iOS 15 in the fall.