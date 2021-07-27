CDC touts masks indoors again Simone Biles pulls out of team finals Activision Blizzard employees walkout Disney's cryptic The Streamer 2022 Toyota Tundra Tom Brady's viral video 4 million unemployment refunds coming
Featured Mobile Computing Home Entertainment Services & Software

Instagram extends Reels up to 60 seconds

Instagram lovers can expect longer videos, starting today.

004-instagram-app-logo-on-phone-2021

Instagram first introduced Reels last year. 

 Sarah Tew/CNET

Watch out, TikTok. Instagram Reels are close on your heels. 

Starting today, Instagram Reels can be up to 60 seconds. Previously, the videos were 30 seconds. The photo and video sharing platform posted this tweet to its Twitter account today. 

Earlier this month, TikTok extended its videos up to three minutes long. Instagram's news is also good for TikTok users that want to post longer TikTok videos on their Instagram accounts with Reels. 

Instagram didn't immediately respond for further comment about the announcement. More to come. 

Now playing: Watch this: Make your own Instagram face filter
10:35

Read more