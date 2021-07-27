Instagram extends Reels up to 60 seconds

Sarah Tew/CNET

Watch out, TikTok. Instagram Reels are close on your heels.

Starting today, Instagram Reels can be up to 60 seconds. Previously, the videos were 30 seconds. The photo and video sharing platform posted this tweet to its Twitter account today.

Reels. up to 60 secs. starting today. pic.twitter.com/pKWIqtoXU2 — Instagram (@instagram) July 27, 2021

Earlier this month, TikTok extended its videos up to three minutes long. Instagram's news is also good for TikTok users that want to post longer TikTok videos on their Instagram accounts with Reels.

Instagram didn't immediately respond for further comment about the announcement. More to come.