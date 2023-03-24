How to Watch 'Yellowjackets' Season 2 From Anywhere

Last year's breakout TV thriller Yellowjackets is back for another helping of its winning mix of gory horror, coming-of-age drama and '90s nostalgia.

The new run continues the story of a New Jersey girls' soccer team struggling to stay alive in the Canadian wilderness in the aftermath of a plane crash, with the show flashing back and forth to the present as the group try to hide the unspeakable things they had to do to survive.

The second season sees those flashbacks now picking up two months into their ordeal, with viewers hoping to find out who kidnapped Natalie, what's become of present-day Lottie, and is Taissa straight-up evil?

Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Juliette Lewis, and Tawny Cypress all return as the present-day survivors, alongside Sophie Nélisse, Sammi Hanratty, Sophie Thatcher and Jasmin Savoy Brown as their teenage counterparts.

Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood meanwhile joins the cast as a citizen detective who will join Christina Ricci's Misty in the Bureau of Citizen Detectives.

Read on to find out how to watch Yellowjackets season 2, no matter where you are in the world.

Kailey Schwerman/Showtime

When does Yellowjackets season 2 start?

Showtime is releasing season 2 of the series on its streaming platforms on Friday, March 24. The show will premiere on Showtime's cable network on Sunday, March 26 at 6 p.m. PT (9 p.m. ET). New episodes will drop each week.

Watch in the US



If you have Showtime on cable you can tune in to the show on linear TV or via Showtime Anytime -- the app that's exclusive to customers with cable, satellite, or a live TV streaming service. There's also the added bonus that the app is available at no additional cost if you have Showtime through a traditional TV provider.

For cord-cutters there's a host of alternative, streaming-only options available. If you have the $12-a-month Showtime streaming service subscription, you can also stream it live.

Paramount Plus There are two main options when it comes to streaming subscriptions. You can either sign up for Showtime's standalone service which costs $11 per month, or get the Paramount Plus bundle with Showtime ($12 monthly). The latter comes with access to both platforms, including live and on-demand content. That means you can watch Yellowjackets as well as Paramount Plus content such as Rabbit Hole or The Good Fight. Each option offers a seven-day free trial.

Watch in Canada

Viewers in Canada can stream the new season of Yellowjackets on Showtime via Crave. New episodes will adhere to the streaming schedule in the US and are available on stream on Fridays.

Crave A subscription currently costs CA$10 a month for the basic Crave Mobile tier or $20 per month for Crave Total, which includes downloads and four streams at a time. New subscribers can meanwhile get access to a seven-day free trial.

Watch in Australia or the UK

Due to licensing and content rights restrictions, the Showtime app is not available in the UK or Australia. However, Yellowjackets fans can stream the show on Paramount Plus.

James Martin/CNET Yellowjackets is streaming on Paramount Plus in both the UK and Australia. UK fans can subscribe to the service for £7 a month. The app also happens to be available through Sky TV platforms. Viewers in Australia can sign for Paramount Plus at AU$9 per month. Customers with a 10 All Access account can use their credentials to sign in to the app.

How to watch Yellowjackets season 2 from anywhere via VPN

So what if you're traveling outside your home country and want to enjoy Yellowjackets or maybe you want an added layer of privacy for streaming? There is an option that doesn't require searching the internet for a sketchy website: You can use a VPN, or virtual private network.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the show. If you find yourself unable to watch locally, a VPN can come in handy. Plus it's a great idea for when you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

Most VPNs, like CNET's Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it easy to virtually change your location. Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals.

Sarah Tew/CNET If you're looking for a secure and dependable VPN, our Editors' Choice is ExpressVPN. It's fast, works on multiple devices, and provides stable streams. It's normally $13 a month, but you can save 49% plus get three months of access for free -- the equivalent of $6.67 a month -- if you get an annual subscription. ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. Read our review of ExpressVPN.

Tips for streaming Yellowjackets using a VPN

