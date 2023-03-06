How to Watch the Voice 2023: Stream Season 23 From Anywhere

Singing competition The Voice is back for its 23rd run, with a new face on the panel, and one of the show's old guard all set to take a last spin on the show's iconic red chairs.

Joining the talent show for the new season are former One Direction singer Niall Horan and hip-hop star Chance the Rapper, while Blake Shelton, the last of the show's original coaches, will be mentoring for the final time this season.

A familiar coach is also returning to the fold, with Kelly Clarkson back for her ninth season on the show after skipping season 22, while country music legend Reba McEntire is promised to be making an appearance as a "mega mentor."

Despite the new faces, the format remains the same, with the coaches going head to head to nurture a fresh group of hopefuls who are all aiming to become the next winning "Voice."

Don't miss a moment of the Emmy Award-winning musical competition by following our guide to watching The Voice 2023 from anywhere in the world.

When does The Voice 2023 start?

The Voice season 23 is set to debut in the US on Monday, March 6, at 8 p.m. ET on NB, followed by a second episode at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 7.

New episodes will follow at the same time every Monday and Tuesday from then on. Each episode will become available to stream the following day after being broadcast on Peacock.

How to watch The Voice 2023 from anywhere on VPN

So what if you're traveling outside your home country and want to enjoy the show or want an added layer of privacy for streaming? There is an option that doesn't require searching the internet for a sketchy website: You can use a VPN, or virtual private network.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the show. If you find yourself unable to watch locally, a VPN can come in handy. Plus, it's a great idea for when you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

Most VPNs, like CNET's Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it easy to virtually change your location. Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals.

Sarah Tew/CNET ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 per month. But you can save 49% plus get three months of access for free -- the equivalent of $6.67 per month -- if you get an annual subscription. Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch in the US



There are numerous live TV streaming services available in the US that carry NBC live, allowing you to watch The Voice as soon as it airs on Mondays and Tuesdays, and YouTube TV is our favorite. It costs $65 a month. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

James Martin/CNET Season 23 episodes of The Voice will be available to stream on Peacock every Tuesday and Wednesday, one day after they air on NBC. For a limited time, you can sign up for Peacock Premium at a 60% discount, dropping the monthly cost as low as $2 (or even less with an annual account).

