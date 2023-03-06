How to Watch the Voice 2023: Stream Season 23 From Anywhere

Singing competition The Voice is back for its 23rd run, with a new face on the panel, and one of the show's old guard all set to take a last spin on the show's iconic red chairs.
Joining the talent show for the new season are former One Direction singer Niall Horan and hip-hop star Chance the Rapper, while Blake Shelton, the last of the show's original coaches, will be mentoring for the final time this season.
A familiar coach is also returning to the fold, with Kelly Clarkson back for her ninth season on the show after skipping season 22, while country music legend Reba McEntire is promised to be making an appearance as a "mega mentor."
Despite the new faces, the format remains the same, with the coaches going head to head to nurture a fresh group of hopefuls who are all aiming to become the next winning "Voice."
Don't miss a moment of the Emmy Award-winning musical competition by following our guide to watching The Voice 2023 from anywhere in the world.
When does The Voice 2023 start?
The Voice season 23 is set to debut in the US on Monday, March 6, at 8 p.m. ET on NB, followed by a second episode at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 7.
New episodes will follow at the same time every Monday and Tuesday from then on. Each episode will become available to stream the following day after being broadcast on Peacock.
How to watch The Voice 2023 from anywhere on VPN
So what if you're traveling outside your home country and want to enjoy the show or want an added layer of privacy for streaming? There is an option that doesn't require searching the internet for a sketchy website: You can use a VPN, or virtual private network.
With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the show. If you find yourself unable to watch locally, a VPN can come in handy. Plus, it's a great idea for when you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.
Most VPNs, like CNET's Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it easy to virtually change your location. Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals.
ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 per month. But you can save 49% plus get three months of access for free -- the equivalent of $6.67 per month -- if you get an annual subscription.
Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Watch in the US
There are numerous live TV streaming services available in the US that carry NBC live, allowing you to watch The Voice as soon as it airs on Mondays and Tuesdays, and YouTube TV is our favorite. It costs $65 a month. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area.
Season 23 episodes of The Voice will be available to stream on Peacock every Tuesday and Wednesday, one day after they air on NBC.
For a limited time, you can sign up for Peacock Premium at a 60% discount, dropping the monthly cost as low as $2 (or even less with an annual account).
Tips for streaming The Voice 2023 using a VPN
- With four variables at play -- your ISP, browser, video streaming provider and VPN -- experience and success may vary.
- If you don't see your desired location as a default option for ExpressVPN, try using the "search for city or country" option.
- If you're having trouble viewing after you've turned on your VPN and set it to the correct viewing area, there are two things you can try for a quick fix. First, log in to your streaming service subscription account and make sure the address registered for the account is an address in the correct viewing area. If not, you may need to change the physical address on file with your account. Second, some smart TVs -- like Roku -- don't have VPN apps you can install directly on the device itself. Instead, you'll have to install the VPN on your router or the mobile hotspot you're using (like your phone) so that any device on its Wi-Fi network now appears in the correct viewing location.
- All of the VPN providers we recommend have helpful instructions on their main site for quickly installing the VPN on your router. In some cases with smart TV services, after you install a network's app, you'll be asked to verify a numeric code or click a link sent to your email address on file for your smart TV. This is where having a VPN on your router will also help, since both devices will appear to be in the correct location.
- And remember, browsers can often give away a location despite using a VPN, so be sure you're using a privacy-first browser to log into your services. We normally recommend Brave.