How to Watch 'The Nun 2': Stream the Horror Sequel From Anywhere

Having made a proverbial killing with its theatrical release, horror movie sequel The Nun 2 arrives just in time for spooky season on streaming platform Max.

This ninth installment in the ongoing "Conjuring universe" whisks fright fans off to France in the late 1950s, where concerned priests have dispatched Sister Irene (Taissa Farmiga) to investigate the reported return of the evil demon Valak, aka "The Nun" (Bonnie Aarons).

Directed by Michael Chaves and also starring Jonas Bloquet, Storm Reid and Anna Popplewell, the movie has pulled in an impressive $250 million at the box office since its worldwide release in cinemas last month.

Read on to find out how to watch The Nun 2, no matter where you are in the world.

New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Pictures

When is The Nun 2 being released?

The Nun 2 premieres on Friday, Oct. 27 at 12:01 a.m. PT (3:01 a.m. ET) on streaming service Max.

How to watch The Nun 2 from anywhere on VPN

So what if you're traveling outside your home country and want to enjoy the film or want an added layer of privacy for streaming? There is an option that doesn't require searching the internet for a sketchy website: You can use a VPN, or virtual private network.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the movie. If you find yourself unable to watch locally, a VPN can come in handy. Plus, it's a great idea for when you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

Most VPNs, like CNET's Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it easy to virtually change your location. Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals.

Watch The Nun 2 in the US

The Nun 2 is available to watch at home on Max. The streaming service unites the HBO Max and Discovery Plus libraries and is currently only available in the US. Max offers three plans: With Ads -- the least expensive option, at $10 per month or $100 per year -- Ad-Free and Ultimate Ad-Free.

Max Carries The Nun 2 Max is on the pricier end of the streaming service spectrum -- at least if you look at its ad-based tier. As far as ways to save, you can opt to pay for a year of Max up front rather than paying for 12 separate months. Max's offerings include HBO and Max Originals, Warner Bros. films, DC Comics movies and programming from brands like HGTV, Food Network, Discovery Channel, TLC and ID. See at Max

Tips for streaming The Nun 2 using a VPN

