How to Watch The Masked Singer: Stream Season 9 From Anywhere

Let the guessing begin once more! America's most off-the-wall musical game show is back as The Masked Singer returns for season 9.

The last season of the Nick Cannon-hosted show saw Amber Riley crowned the winner as the Harp, while '80s all-girl trio Wilson Phillips finished as runners-up, the Lambs.

This latest installment is likely to bring surprise sopranos, wild costumes and unfortunate flat notes from a host of celebrities in disguise. It also promises a new twist, with the "Ding Dong Keep It On" bell.

The intriguingly titled new feature is set to give judges Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger and Ken Jeong the ability to save one mystery star per bracket from exiting the show. And last season's tense double eliminations will also be in play for the coming season.

New contestants include Axolotl, the Gnome, the Gargoyle, French Hen, California Roll, Medusa, Jackalope and the Rock Lobster.

Don't miss a moment by following our guide to watching The Masked Singer season 9 from anywhere in the world.

When does The Masked Singer Season 9 start?

This latest run of secret singing celebrities kicks off on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox in the US, and on CTV in Canada. (8 p.m. ET is 1 a.m. on Feb. 16 in the UK.) New episodes will be broadcast at the same time from then on every Wednesday evening.

How to watch The Masked Singer season 9 from anywhere on VPN

So what if you're traveling outside your home country and want to enjoy the show or want an added layer of privacy for streaming? There is an option that doesn't require searching the internet for a sketchy website: You can use a VPN, or virtual private network.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the show. If you find yourself unable to watch locally, a VPN can come in handy. Plus it's a great idea for when you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

Most VPNs, like CNET's Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it easy to virtually change your location. Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals.

Sarah Tew/CNET ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 a month. But you can save 49% plus get three months of access for free -- the equivalent of $6.67 a month -- if you get an annual subscription. Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch in the US



Sarah Tew/CNET The Masked Singer season 9 premieres in the US on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox. Cord-cutters will be able to watch the show on streaming service Hulu one day later, on Feb. 16. New Hulu subscribers can take advantage of a Hulu free trial for 30 days on its With-Ads or No-Ads plan. After the trial ends, the service will set you back $8 a month. There's also the option of the Disney Plus bundle with Hulu thrown in from $10 a month.

Sarah Tew/CNET If you don't have cable, there's also the option of watching The Masked Singer live via YouTube TV. At $65 a month, YouTube TV offers one of the best live TV streaming experience overall, with a healthy selection of channels and a superb cloud DVR feature.

Sarah Tew/CNET Sling TV is another option for cord-cutters in the US who want to watch the latest season of The Masked Singer. One the cheapest and most flexible cable alternatives, Sling plans start at $40 a month for 47 live channels.

Watch in Canada

CTV CTV Carries The Masked Singer Season 9 in Canada The great news for Canadian gameshow fans is that they can watch The Masked Singer season 9 live at the same time as Americans and for free. The broadcast will be available on CTV as well on the CTV website and the CTV mobile app.

Can I watch The Masked Singer Season 9 in the UK?

Now that the latest UK version of The Masked Singer is at an end, you may be hoping to watch the latest episodes from America. Sadly, it looks like there could be a bit of a wait in store, with no confirmed transmission date for Season 9. In the meantime you can stream seasons 3 through to 6 for free on ITV's new streaming service ITVX.

