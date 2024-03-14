How to Watch the 'Love Is Blind' Season 6 Reunion

See at Netflix Netflix Home of Love Is Blind See at Netflix

Season 6 of Love Is Blind brought successful matchups (well, at least one) and drama that's dominated my TikTok For You page for a month, and the reality TV spectacle isn't over yet. The Netflix series that consists of literal blind dates and engagements is streaming a reunion episode now.

The sixth edition of Love Is Blind premiered on Valentine's Day, followed by weekly new episode drops. The reunion includes these members of the Charlotte, North Carolina, crew: Amber "AD," Clay, Jimmy, Chelsea, Jessica, Johnny, Amy, Jeramey, Laura (virtually), Sarah Ann, Brittany, Kenneth and Trevor. As highlighted in a trailer, the special gets into Jeramey and Sarah Ann's controversial time on the show, where AD and Clay stand, and Trevor's eyebrow-raising off-screen behavior.

The more than an hour-and-a-half-long episode, hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, incorporates Love Is Blind participants from past seasons. Below you'll find more details on the Netflix streaming service, and whether Love Is Blind is getting another installment.

When to watch Love Is Blind: The Reunion

Hop off your jet ski and find a TV, because the Love Is Blind reunion is available now on Netflix. The episode (which wasn't live, to the relief of those burned by season 4's reunion) premiered on Wednesday, March 13.

Will there be another season of Love Is Blind?

Is love blind? A new group of participants will get to find out, as Netflix has renewed Love Is Blind for a seventh season.