Valentine's Day Streaming Guide: New Rom-Coms and Reality Dating Shows

February brings a stack of swoon-worthy new releases.

Valentine's Day is nearly here, and streaming services know it. 

Streamers are packing this month with brand-new content fit for Feb. 14, from romantic comedies to reality TV premieres to Hallmark dramas. Netflix and Prime Video are leaning heavily into the lovefest, and you can find more to set your heart aflutter on Peacock and Hulu.

Because you deserve all the love this February, we've gathered up as many new romantic titles on streaming services as we could. Some big premieres include season 6 of Love Is Blind; the new rom-com Players, with Gina Rodriguez; and a fresh version of Mr. & Mrs. Smith. Whether you're watching with a significant other or embarking on a solo Valentine's Day-themed binge-a-thon, streaming services have plenty to offer in the love department.

pagingmrdarcy-0179-rt-rv1-jpg
Albert Camicioli/Hallmark

Hallmark 'Loveuary 2024' films (February, Hallmark Channel and Peacock)

If you thought you could once again turn to the Hallmark Channel for romance, you're right. In February, the network is releasing four new movies celebrating the works of Jane Austen (plus one additional film, A Taste of Love). If you have a subscription to Peacock, you can watch the films live as they air on the East Coast or stream them on demand during a 72-hour period that starts the day after they air.

February releases (all premiere on Hallmark Channel at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. Central):

  • Paging Mr. Darcy, Feb. 3.
  • Love & Jane, Feb. 10.
  • An American in Austen, Feb. 17.
  • A Taste of Love, Feb. 19.  
  • Sense and Sensibility, Feb. 24.
See at Peacock
love-is-blind-u-s6-e1-00-05-27-10r
Netflix

Love is Blind season 6 (Feb. 14, Netflix)

Another season of Love Is Blind -- the Netflix reality show where singles date and pop the question without ever having seen each other -- debuts on Valentine's Day. But you won't be able to watch the entire season at once. Six episodes premiere first, followed by three more on Feb. 21, two more on Feb. 28 and the big finale on March 6.

If you want to explore more romantic fare on Netflix, you can type the following into your browser, <http://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/INSERTNUMBER> and change the last part to the Netflix code 5475 or 502675 to see the corresponding collections of Romantic Comedies and Romantic Favorites. You can also view Netflix's official Valentine's Day Collection here.

See at Netflix
p-20210804-unit-02573-r
K.C. Bailey/Netflix

Players (Feb. 14, Netflix)

Also a Feb. 14 release, Players is a rom-com starring Gina Rodriguez as a New York sportswriter named Mack with a routine of crafting hookup "plays" that result in one-night stands. But a charming war correspondent shakes things up.

See at Netflix
liebeskuemmerercanne-wilk-netflix-08-2
Anne Wilk/Netflix

The Heartbreak Agency (Feb. 14, Netflix)

Yet another rom-com hitting screens in February, this German Netflix movie introduces a cynical young journalist and the charming founder of a heartbreak agency.

See at Netflix
ready-set-love-n-s1-00-20-01-17
Netflix

Ready, Set, Love (Feb. 15, Netflix)

An alternate reality where women outnumber men, a game show, and eye-catching color are all elements of this six-episode Thai romantic comedy series. 

See at Netflix
jlop-2024-fg-01513709-still1363-3000
Prime Video

This Is Me... Now: A Love Story (Feb. 16, Prime Video)

Dropping alongside Jennifer Lopez's latest studio album, This Is Me... Now, this Prime Video project promises to "showcase her journey to love through her own eyes."

See at Amazon
170256-0252
John Fleenor/Disney

The Bachelor, season 28 (Mondays on ABC, Tuesdays on Hulu)

Joey Graziadei's season of The Bachelor kicked off in late January, but his quest for love will continue in February. New episodes air on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. Central on ABC and land on Hulu the following day. 

See at Hulu
5bd-jp-lia-apollo-45060664-appollo-wang-desmond-chaim-lia-ling-shuang-hu-in-bar-3000
Amazon MGM Studios

Five Blind Dates (out now on Prime Video)

After she learns that the fate of her love life and her failing shop might be intertwined, 20-something Lia agrees to meet multiple suitors. The Australian film stars actor and influencer Shuang Hu.

See at Amazon
upgraded-still-7-3000
Amazon MGM Studios

Upgraded (out now on Prime Video)

In this rom-com, a work trip and a white lie lead to opportunity for an intern dreaming of a career in the art world. In addition to Riverdale star Camila Mendes, the movie includes Shadow and Bone's Archie Renaux.

See at Amazon
oneday-firstlook
Ludovic Robert/Netflix

One Day (out now on Netflix)

This British Netflix series shares its source material -- a book by David Nicholls -- with a 2009 film starring Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess. The love story takes place over decades and spans 14 episodes.

See at Netflix
mams-s1-ut-1-220613-leedav-00096rc-1-3000
David Lee/Prime Video

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (out now on Prime Video)

Two strangers' new jobs at a spy agency come with an arranged marriage in this Prime Video reimagining of the 2005 action-comedy. Donald Glover and Maya Erskine play the titular roles. You can watch all eight episodes on Prime Video now.

See at Amazon