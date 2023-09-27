How to Watch 'The Golden Bachelor': Stream the New Spinoff From Anywhere
Reality TV franchise takes a twist with the show focusing on senior dating.
The Bachelor and The Bachelorette have been a staple on TV screens for over 20 years, but the CBS franchise is going into unchartered territory with its latest spinoff show.
Instead of focusing on young and sprightly singletons, The Golden Bachelor instead has contestants in their 60s and 70s looking for their second chance at love.
The Golden Bachelor in question for this first season is Gerry Turner, a 72-year-old widower and retired restaurateur from Indiana. Following a similar format as other shows in the franchise, Turner is set to be introduced to 22 women, all over the age of 60, who will be battling out to win his heart.
Make sure you don't miss a moment by following our guide to watching The Golden Bachelor from anywhere in the world.
When is The Golden Bachelor broadcast?
The Golden Bachelor premieres in the US on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. ET. New episodes arrive every Thursday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, with each episode available to stream the following day after broadcast on Hulu.
How to watch The Golden Bachelor from anywhere on VPN
So what if you're traveling outside your home country and want to enjoy the show or want an added layer of privacy for streaming? There is an option that doesn't require searching the internet for a sketchy website: You can use a VPN, or virtual private network.
With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the show. If you find yourself unable to watch locally, a VPN can come in handy. Plus it's a great idea for when you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.
Most VPNs, like CNET's Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it easy to virtually change your location. Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals.
ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 per month. But you can save 49% plus get three months of access for free -- the equivalent of $6.67 per month -- if you get an annual subscription.
Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Watch in The Golden Bachelor in the US
There are numerous live TV streaming services available in the US that carry ABC, allowing you to watch The Golden Bachelor as soon as it airs on Thursdays, and YouTube TV is our favorite. It costs $73 per month. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area.
ABC will be showing The Golden Bachelor in the US. That also means episodes will be available to stream on Hulu every Friday, one day after they air on ABC.
New Hulu subscribers can take advantage of a Hulu free trial for 30 days on its With-Ads or No-Ads plan. After the trial ends, the service will set you back $8 per month. There's also the option of the Disney Plus bundle with Hulu thrown in from $10 per month.
Watch in Canada
The great news for Canadian reality TV fans is that Citytv is airing episodes of The Golden Bachelor at the same time they go out in the US -- that's 8 p.m. ET/PT every Thursday.
If you miss an episode when it goes out live, you can stream each episode for free on Citytv's online platform a day after they air, however you'll need to enter your TV provider details.
Can I watch The Golden Bachelor in the UK?
There's currently no confirmed broadcaster for this first season of The Golden Bachelor in the UK, however we suspect that like The Bachelor, this new show will eventually find its way to Hayu.
Tips for streaming The Golden Bachelor using a VPN
- With four variables at play -- your ISP, browser, video streaming provider and VPN -- experience and success may vary.
- If you don't see your desired location as a default option for ExpressVPN, try using the "search for city or country" option.
- If you're having trouble viewing after you've turned on your VPN and set it to the correct viewing area, there are two things you can try for a quick fix. First, log in to your streaming service subscription account and make sure the address registered for the account is an address in the correct viewing area. If not, you may need to change the physical address on file with your account. Second, some smart TVs -- like Roku -- don't have VPN apps you can install directly on the device itself. Instead, you'll have to install the VPN on your router or the mobile hotspot you're using (like your phone) so that any device on its Wi-Fi network now appears in the correct viewing location.
- All of the VPN providers we recommend have helpful instructions on their main site for quickly installing the VPN on your router. In some cases with smart TV services, after you install a network's app, you'll be asked to verify a numeric code or click a link sent to your email address on file for your smart TV. This is where having a VPN on your router will also help, since both devices will appear to be in the correct location.
- And remember, browsers can often give away a location despite using a VPN, so be sure you're using a privacy-first browser to log into your services. We normally recommend Brave.
