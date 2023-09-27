How to Watch 'The Golden Bachelor': Stream the New Spinoff From Anywhere

The Bachelor and The Bachelorette have been a staple on TV screens for over 20 years, but the CBS franchise is going into unchartered territory with its latest spinoff show.

Instead of focusing on young and sprightly singletons, The Golden Bachelor instead has contestants in their 60s and 70s looking for their second chance at love.

The Golden Bachelor in question for this first season is Gerry Turner, a 72-year-old widower and retired restaurateur from Indiana. Following a similar format as other shows in the franchise, Turner is set to be introduced to 22 women, all over the age of 60, who will be battling out to win his heart.

Make sure you don't miss a moment by following our guide to watching The Golden Bachelor from anywhere in the world.

ABC

When is The Golden Bachelor broadcast?

The Golden Bachelor premieres in the US on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. ET. New episodes arrive every Thursday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, with each episode available to stream the following day after broadcast on Hulu.

How to watch The Golden Bachelor from anywhere on VPN

So what if you're traveling outside your home country and want to enjoy the show or want an added layer of privacy for streaming? There is an option that doesn't require searching the internet for a sketchy website: You can use a VPN, or virtual private network.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the show. If you find yourself unable to watch locally, a VPN can come in handy. Plus it's a great idea for when you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

Most VPNs, like CNET's Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it easy to virtually change your location. Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals.

Watch in The Golden Bachelor in the US



Hulu Carries The Golden Bachelor in the US (new episodes stream Fridays) ABC will be showing The Golden Bachelor in the US. That also means episodes will be available to stream on Hulu every Friday, one day after they air on ABC. New Hulu subscribers can take advantage of a Hulu free trial for 30 days on its With-Ads or No-Ads plan. After the trial ends, the service will set you back $8 per month. There's also the option of the Disney Plus bundle with Hulu thrown in from $10 per month. See at Hulu

Watch in Canada

CityTV Citytv Carries The Golden Bachelor live in Canada The great news for Canadian reality TV fans is that Citytv is airing episodes of The Golden Bachelor at the same time they go out in the US -- that's 8 p.m. ET/PT every Thursday. If you miss an episode when it goes out live, you can stream each episode for free on Citytv's online platform a day after they air, however you'll need to enter your TV provider details. See at Citytv

Can I watch The Golden Bachelor in the UK?



There's currently no confirmed broadcaster for this first season of The Golden Bachelor in the UK, however we suspect that like The Bachelor, this new show will eventually find its way to Hayu.

Tips for streaming The Golden Bachelor using a VPN