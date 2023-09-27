How to Watch 'Survivor': Stream Season 45 From Anywhere

It's time to return to Fiji's Mamanuca Islands, as Survivor returns to TV screens for a landmark 45th season.

A batch of 17 new hopefuls plus one returning player will be facing testing trials for rewards and immunity from elimination as they compete against each other for the $1 million prize.

Jeff Probst is back on hosting duties, while this year's list of competitors aiming to be sole survivor include a school principal, three lawyers and a former US marine turned truck driver. Back for a second shot at the prize is Bruce Perreault, who regular viewers will remember from his brief appearance on the show in season 44, which was cut short after he sustained a head injury.

Who will succeed Yamil "Yam Yam" Arocho as this season's champion? Read on to find out how to watch Survivor 45, no matter where you are in the world.

Jeff Probst returns to host Survivor season 45. CBS

When does Survivor 2023 start?

Survivor season 45 premieres in the US on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. New episodes drop at the same time every Wednesday.

How to watch Survivor Season 45 from anywhere on VPN

So what if you're traveling outside your home country and want to enjoy the show or want an added layer of privacy for streaming? There is an option that doesn't require searching the internet for a sketchy website: You can use a VPN, or virtual private network.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the show. If you find yourself unable to watch locally, a VPN can come in handy. Plus it's a great idea for when you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

Most VPNs, like CNET's Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it easy to virtually change your location. Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals.

Watch Survivor in the US



If you have CBS on cable you can tune in to the show on linear TV or livestream via the CBS website -- all you'll need for sign-in is your cable provider details. There's also the added bonus of being able to watch all 44 previous seasons of Survivor and much more.

You can also stream episodes the next day on Paramount Plus, or if you want to watch Survivor live but don't have CBS, the Paramount Plus with Showtime option includes live CBS.

James Martin/CNET Paramount Plus Includes Survivor and all other CBS content Paramount Plus has two main subscription plans: Essential for $6 per month ($60 per year if paying annually), and Paramount Plus with Showtime for $12 per month ($120 per year if paying annually). You can stream Survivor live if you have the Paramount Plus with Showtime option or the next day with the Essential plan. The cheaper Essential option has ads for on-demand streaming and lacks live CBS feeds, as well as the ability to download shows to watch offline later. Students may qualify for a 25% discount. Read our Paramount Plus review. See at Paramount Plus

Watch in Canada



Global TV Global TV Carries Survivor live in Canada Canadian reality TV fans will be thrilled to learn that Global is airing new episodes of Survivor 45 at the same time they go out in the US -- that's 8 p.m. ET/PT every Wednesday. If the channel isn't part of your cable lineup, you can still watch Survivor season 45 for free by downloading the Global TV app, where you can watch episodes for free for the first seven days after they air. See at Global TV

Watch in Australia

9Go! 9Go Carries Survivor in Australia Season 45 of Survivor is being broadcast every Thursday at 7:30 p.m. AEDT on free-to-air channel 9Go. That means you can also watch the show online for free via Channel 9's streaming service 9Now.

Can I watch Survivor season 45 in the UK?

There's currently no confirmed broadcaster for this latest season of the reality TV show in the UK. If you're traveling to the UK from the US, Canadian or Australia and don't want to miss the latest installment of the show, you'll need to use a VPN as outlined on this page.

Tips for streaming Survivor 45 using a VPN