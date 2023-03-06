How to Watch 'Survivor': Stream Season 44 From Anywhere

Long-running reality show Survivor is back on screens with a new group of castaway contenders willing to push it to the limit for a chance of winning $1 million.

Now in its 22nd year on air, mainstay host Jeff Probst is back once more for season 44, along with the familiar setting of the Mamanuca Islands of Fiji.

Split into three tribes, the contestants are forced to fend for themselves over 26 days as they face numerous trials for rewards and immunity from elimination. The new season has started off in dramatic style with three medical interventions in the first three days, while Shot in the Dark has been successfully played for the first time in the show's history.

From quirky walking meme Carolyn, to bubbly salon owner Yam Yam, it's arguably the wildest cast of characters the show has ever boasted. Season 44 looks set to be one of the strongest seasons of Survivor for some time, so read on to find out how to watch, no matter where you are in the world.

When does Survivor 2023 start?

Survivor season 44 premiered in the US on Wednesday, March 1 on CBS. New episodes go out at 8 p.m. ET/PT every Wednesday.

How to watch Survivor Season 44 from anywhere on VPN

So what if you're traveling outside your home country and want to enjoy the show or want an added layer of privacy for streaming? There is an option that doesn't require searching the internet for a sketchy website: You can use a VPN, or virtual private network.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the show. If you find yourself unable to watch locally, a VPN can come in handy. Plus it's a great idea for when you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

Watch in the US



If you have CBS on cable you can tune in to the show on linear TV or livestream via the CBS website -- all you'll need for sign-in is your cable provider details. There's also the added bonus of being able to watch all 43 previous seasons of Survivor and much more.

For cord-cutters there's a host of alternative, streaming-only options available. If you have the $10-a-month Paramount Plus subscription, you can also stream it live.

James Martin/CNET Paramount Plus has two main subscription plans: Essential for $5 per month ($50 per year if paying annually) and Premium for $10 per month ($100 per year if paying annually). You can stream Survivor live if you have the premium option or the next day with the Essential plan. The cheaper Essential option has ads for on-demand streaming and lacks live CBS feeds, as well as the ability to download shows to watch offline later. Students may qualify for a 25% discount. Read our Paramount Plus review.

Watch in Canada



Global TV Canadian reality TV fans will be thrilled to learn that Global is airing new episodes of Survivor 44 at the same time they go out in the US -- that's 8 p.m. ET/PT every Wednesday. If the channel isn't part of your cable lineup, you can still watch Survivor season 44 for free by downloading the Global TV app, where you can watch episodes for free for the first seven days after they air.

Watch in Australia

9Go! 9Go Carries Survivor in Australia Season 44 of Survivor is being broadcast every Thursday at 7:30 p.m. AEDT on free-to-air channel 9Go. That means you can also watch the show online for free via Channel 9's streaming service 9Now.

Can I watch Survivor season 44 in the UK?

There's currently no confirmed broadcaster for this latest season of the reality TV show in the UK. If you're traveling to the UK from the US, Canadian or Australia and don't want to miss the latest installment of the show season, you'll need to use a VPN as outlined on this page.

Tips for streaming Survivor 44 using a VPN