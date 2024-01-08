How to Watch, Stream Michigan vs. Washington in the CFP National Championship Today Without Cable
The Wolverines and Huskies meet in the championship of the College Football Playoff tonight on ESPN.
College football's two remaining undefeated teams meet tonight to decide the national championship. From an elaborate sign-stealing scheme to alleged recruiting violations, Michigan navigated multiple controversies this season to win the Big Ten and edge heavyweight Alabama in the seminfinals. Washington won the last Pac 12 championship behind the splendid play of quarterback Michael Penix Jr. before squeaking by Texas last week in the second semifinal game. Washington will join the Big Ten next year, but before they become conference rivals, Michigan and Washington will battle tonight for college football's national title.
No. 1 Michigan and No. 2 Washington meet at NRG Stadium in Houston for the College Football Playoff National Championship tonight, Monday, Jan. 8, at 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT). The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN.
How to stream the CFP National Championship
If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch the title game with a live TV streaming service. All five of the major services offer ESPN.
Sling TV's $40-a-month Orange plan includes ESPN. (The plan costs $40 per month in most areas but is $45 a month in the few locations where local networks are also included.)
YouTube TV costs $73 a month and includes ESPN.
Fubo's basic plan costs $75 a month and includes ESPN.
Hulu with Live TV costs $77 a month and includes ESPN.
DirecTV Stream's basic, $80-a-month Entertainment package includes ESPN.
All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.
