How to Watch, Stream Michigan vs. Washington in the CFP National Championship Today Without Cable

College football's two remaining undefeated teams meet tonight to decide the national championship. From an elaborate sign-stealing scheme to alleged recruiting violations, Michigan navigated multiple controversies this season to win the Big Ten and edge heavyweight Alabama in the seminfinals. Washington won the last Pac 12 championship behind the splendid play of quarterback Michael Penix Jr. before squeaking by Texas last week in the second semifinal game. Washington will join the Big Ten next year, but before they become conference rivals, Michigan and Washington will battle tonight for college football's national title.

No. 1 Michigan and No. 2 Washington meet at NRG Stadium in Houston for the College Football Playoff National Championship tonight, Monday, Jan. 8, at 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT). The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN.

Michael Penix Jr. and the Washington Huskies face the Michigan Wolverines tonight to decide college football's national championship. Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

How to stream the CFP National Championship

If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch the title game with a live TV streaming service. All five of the major services offer ESPN.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.