X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement

How to Watch, Stream Michigan vs. Washington in the CFP National Championship Today Without Cable

The Wolverines and Huskies meet in the championship of the College Football Playoff tonight on ESPN.

matt-headshot-3
matt-headshot-3
Matt Elliott Senior Editor
Matt Elliott is a senior editor at CNET with a focus on laptops and streaming services. Matt has more than 20 years of experience testing and reviewing laptops. He has worked for CNET in New York and San Francisco and now lives in New Hampshire. When he's not writing about laptops, Matt likes to play and watch sports. He loves to play tennis and hates the number of streaming services he has to subscribe to in order to watch the various sports he wants to watch.
Expertise Laptops, desktops, all-in-one PCs, streaming devices, streaming platforms
See full bio
eli-2019-4x3
eli-2019-4x3
Eli Blumenthal Senior Editor
Eli Blumenthal is a senior editor at CNET with a particular focus on covering the latest in the ever-changing worlds of telecom, streaming and sports. He previously worked as a technology reporter at USA Today.
Expertise 5G, mobile networks, wireless carriers, phones, tablets, streaming devices, streaming platforms, mobile and console gaming,
See full bio
Matt Elliott
Eli Blumenthal
2 min read
See at Sling TV
Sling logo
Sling TV
Carries ESPN for $40 a month
See at YouTube TV
youtube-tv-logo-2022-309
YouTube TV
Carries ESPN for $73 a month
See at FuboTV
Fubo logo
Fubo
Carries ESPN for $75 a month
See at Hulu
The logo for streaming service Hulu
Hulu with Live TV
Carries ESPN for $77 a month
See at DirecTV Stream
The logo for DirecTV Stream on a white background.
DirecTV Stream
Carries ESPN for $80 a month

College football's two remaining undefeated teams meet tonight to decide the national championship. From an elaborate sign-stealing scheme to alleged recruiting violations, Michigan navigated multiple controversies this season to win the Big Ten and edge heavyweight Alabama in the seminfinals. Washington won the last Pac 12 championship behind the splendid play of quarterback Michael Penix Jr. before squeaking by Texas last week in the second semifinal game. Washington will join the Big Ten next year, but before they become conference rivals, Michigan and Washington will battle tonight for college football's national title.

No. 1 Michigan and No. 2 Washington meet at NRG Stadium in Houston for the College Football Playoff National Championship tonight, Monday, Jan. 8, at 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT). The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN.

gettyimages-1907374744

Michael Penix Jr. and the Washington Huskies face the Michigan Wolverines tonight to decide college football's national championship.

 Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

How to stream the CFP National Championship

If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch the title game with a live TV streaming service. All five of the major services offer ESPN. 

Sling logo
Sling

Sling TV

Carries ESPN for $40 a month

Sling TV's $40-a-month Orange plan includes ESPN. (The plan costs $40 per month in most areas but is $45 a month in the few locations where local networks are also included.) 

Read our Sling TV review.

See at Sling TV
Fubo logo
Fubo

Fubo

Carries ESPN for $75 a month

Fubo's basic plan costs $75 a month and includes ESPN.

Read our FuboTV review.

See at FuboTV
The logo for streaming service Hulu
Hulu

Hulu with Live TV

Carries ESPN for $77 a month

Hulu with Live TV costs $77 a month and includes ESPN.

Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

See at Hulu
The logo for DirecTV Stream on a white background.
Directv stream

DirecTV Stream

Carries ESPN for $80 a month

DirecTV Stream's basic, $80-a-month Entertainment package includes ESPN.

Read our DirecTV Stream review.

See at DirecTV Stream

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.