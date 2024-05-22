How to Watch 'South Park: The End of Obesity' From Anywhere

See at Paramount+ Paramount Plus Carries South Park exclusive events See at Paramount+

Of course, South Park wasn't going to ignore Ozempic. A new Paramount Plus special will explore what happens when new weight loss drugs make their way to the town of South Park, Colorado.

In a teaser for the streamer's latest "exclusive event," Eric Cartman learns "some drastic measures to bring down his weight" are in order. But he's prevented from accessing weight loss drugs, according to a synopsis, which leads Cartman and the crew to take matters into their own (animated) hands. See Kyle, Stan, Kenny and Butters suit up in lab coats in the footage below.

South Park: The End of Obesity follows six other specials on Paramount Plus including the two most recent entries, South Park: Joining the Panderverse and South Park (Not Suitable for Children). Past run times roughly span from 45 minutes to an hour. Here's when you can catch the South Park kids in The End of Obesity, plus a Paramount Plus deal to check out.

South Park: The End of Obesity's release date on Paramount Plus

Want to watch the boys navigate the American health care system? The new special debuts on May 24 in the US and Canada and on May 25 in the UK, Australia, Latin America, Brazil, France, Italy, Germany, Switzerland and Austria.

In the US, you can choose from Paramount Plus Essential and Paramount Plus with Showtime plans. Essential costs $6 per month or $60 per year and is ad-supported. The Showtime plan costs $12 per month, and the streamer is currently running a deal that makes the annual option $60 instead of $120 for one year. If you want Showtime programming, downloads, your local live CBS station and fewer commercials, you'll get that with the Showtime plan.