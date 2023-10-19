How to Watch 'Peter and the Wolf': Stream New Animated Film From Anywhere
New take on Sergei Prokofiev's is inspired by illustrations from U2's Bono.
While U2 are currently wowing crowds at the Las Vegas Sphere, singer Bono is also behind another visual treat that is set to hit somewhat smaller screens this week, with the release of new animated short, Peter and the Wolf.
The new take on Sergei Prokofiev's much-loved symphony features artwork based on original illustrations by the Irish rock band's frontman, with music and narration by Gavin Friday, the lead singer of cult '80s band The Virgin Prunes.
The short reimagines Prokofiev's tale about a young boy who captures a wolf into a piece about loss and grief, with Peter loosely based on Bono's younger years during the Dublin punk scene in the 1970s. Originally starting life 20 years ago as a book for the Irish Hospice Foundation, the project has now been brought to life as an animation that's exclusive in the US to Max.
Read on to find out how to watch Peter and the Wolf, no matter where you are in the world.
When is Peter and the Wolf being released?
Peter and the Wolf premieres on Thursday, Oct. 19 at 12:01 a.m. PT/3:01 a.m. ET via streaming service Max. Fans can also look forward to new book drop and music releases from Bono and Friday.
How to watch Peter and the Wolf from anywhere on VPN
So what if you're traveling outside your home country and want to enjoy the film or want an added layer of privacy for streaming? There is an option that doesn't require searching the internet for a sketchy website: You can use a VPN, or virtual private network.
With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the movie. If you find yourself unable to watch locally, a VPN can come in handy. Plus, it's a great idea for when you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.
Most VPNs, like CNET's Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it easy to virtually change your location. Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals.
ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 per month. But you can save 49% plus get three months of access for free -- the equivalent of $6.67 per month -- if you get an annual subscription.
Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Watch Peter and the Wolf in the US
The streaming service unites the HBO Max and Discovery Plus libraries and is currently available in the US. Max offers three plans: With Ads, -- the least expensive option, at $10 per month or $100 per year -- Ad-Free, and Ultimate Ad-Free.
Max is on the pricier end of the streaming service spectrum -- at least if you look at its ad-based tier. As far as ways to save, you can opt to pay for a year of Max up front rather than paying for 12 separate months. Max's offerings include HBO and Max Originals, Warner Bros. films, DC Comics movies and programming from brands like HGTV, Food Network, Discovery Channel, TLC and ID.
Tips for streaming Peter and the Wolf using a VPN
- With four variables at play -- your ISP, browser, video streaming provider and VPN -- experience and success may vary.
- If you don't see your desired location as a default option for ExpressVPN, try using the "search for city or country" option.
- If you're having trouble viewing after you've turned on your VPN and set it to the correct viewing area, there are two things you can try for a quick fix. First, log in to your streaming service subscription account and make sure the address registered for the account is an address in the correct viewing area. If not, you may need to change the physical address on file with your account. Second, some smart TVs -- like Roku -- don't have VPN apps you can install directly on the device itself. Instead, you'll have to install the VPN on your router or the mobile hotspot you're using (like your phone) so that any device on its Wi-Fi network now appears in the correct viewing location.
- All of the VPN providers we recommend have helpful instructions on their main site for quickly installing the VPN on your router. In some cases with smart TV services, after you install a network's app, you'll be asked to verify a numeric code or click a link sent to your email address on file for your smart TV. This is where having a VPN on your router will also help, since both devices will appear to be in the correct location.
- And remember, browsers can often give away a location despite using a VPN, so be sure you're using a privacy-first browser to log into your services. We normally recommend Brave.
