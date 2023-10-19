How to Watch 'Peter and the Wolf': Stream New Animated Film From Anywhere

While U2 are currently wowing crowds at the Las Vegas Sphere, singer Bono is also behind another visual treat that is set to hit somewhat smaller screens this week, with the release of new animated short, Peter and the Wolf.

The new take on Sergei Prokofiev's much-loved symphony features artwork based on original illustrations by the Irish rock band's frontman, with music and narration by Gavin Friday, the lead singer of cult '80s band The Virgin Prunes.

The short reimagines Prokofiev's tale about a young boy who captures a wolf into a piece about loss and grief, with Peter loosely based on Bono's younger years during the Dublin punk scene in the 1970s. Originally starting life 20 years ago as a book for the Irish Hospice Foundation, the project has now been brought to life as an animation that's exclusive in the US to Max.

Read on to find out how to watch Peter and the Wolf, no matter where you are in the world.

A still from the 2023 animated short film Peter and The Wolf. HBO MAX

When is Peter and the Wolf being released?

Peter and the Wolf premieres on Thursday, Oct. 19 at 12:01 a.m. PT/3:01 a.m. ET via streaming service Max. Fans can also look forward to new book drop and music releases from Bono and Friday.

How to watch Peter and the Wolf from anywhere on VPN

So what if you're traveling outside your home country and want to enjoy the film or want an added layer of privacy for streaming? There is an option that doesn't require searching the internet for a sketchy website: You can use a VPN, or virtual private network.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the movie. If you find yourself unable to watch locally, a VPN can come in handy. Plus, it's a great idea for when you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

Most VPNs, like CNET's Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it easy to virtually change your location. Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals.

Watch Peter and the Wolf in the US

The streaming service unites the HBO Max and Discovery Plus libraries and is currently available in the US. Max offers three plans: With Ads, -- the least expensive option, at $10 per month or $100 per year -- Ad-Free, and Ultimate Ad-Free.

