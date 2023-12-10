How to Watch Lifetime TV Without Cable

If you want to double down on your holiday movie binge this season, why not check out Lifetime? This time of year, the network typically takes a break from its string of grimy plots and protagonists to switch to what's merry and bright. But, you can still catch reruns of Castle and Grey's Anatomy too, and you can do it without watching via cable or satellite.

You can check out a small sampling of Lifetime's festive films for free on Pluto TV, but if you want to stream new holiday titles, the network's reality slate or its darker selection of movies, you'll need to access the channel directly. Here's how to watch Lifetime without cable.

Watch Lifetime movies like Planes, Trains, and Christmas Trees. Danielle Blancher/Lifetime/AE Networks

Watch Lifetime TV on a live TV streaming service

You can find a limited selection of Lifetime content on Hulu's video-on-demand service, but there are several live TV streaming platforms that carry the network in their channel lineups. Philo and Sling are among the most popular and least expensive options that offer access to Lifetime's newest releases that you can watch live or on-demand.

However, we advise you to choose one that's best for your budget and content preferences. To learn more about live TV streaming offerings, read our channel comparison and this matchup between YouTube TV and Hulu Plus Live TV.

Philo Philo Carries Lifetime, LMN For $25 a month, Philo is one of the cheapest live TV subscription services out there. It offers over 70 live channels on its platform, including Lifetime and LMN (Lifetime Movie Network). Watch new titles as they air live with the option to stream content on demand or save your favorites using the DVR. Read our Philo review to learn more. $25 at Philo

Sarah Tew/CNET Sling TV Carries Lifetime Sling includes Lifetime on all three of its subscription plans, but doesn't carry LMN. Each standalone plan starts at $40 a month (for Orange or Blue), and Sling's Orange + Blue subscription costs $55 a month. See at Sling

New subscribers can take advantage of free trial offers for each of these services, and both allow you to cancel anytime. Learn more about these platforms with our live TV streaming list.