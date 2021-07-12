How to watch Home Run Derby 2021 tonight without cable

It's been two years since baseball's biggest stars have gathered for the All-Star Game and Home Run Derby. After the pandemic forced the festivities to be canceled last year, Major League Baseball's Midsummer Classic is back. And the location couldn't be better for the Home Run Derby tonight and offensive fireworks in the All-Star Game on Tuesday.

Originally slated to be held in Atlanta, MLB moved the event to Denver in response to a new Georgia election law that restricts voting access, and which critics say will particularly affect nonwhite people. The Home Run Derby and All-Star Game will take place at Coors Field, home of the Colorado Rockies. At its mile-high elevation, the thin air makes it the most hitter-friendly park in baseball -- the perfect setting for the Home Run Derby.

The Home Run Derby takes place on Monday, July 12 on ESPN with the All-Star Game to follow on Tuesday, July 13 on Fox. Here's how you can watch all of the All-Star action without cable.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Who's in the Home Run Derby?

Your 2021 Home Run Derby contestants are:

Shohei Ohtani, Angels (32 HRs this year)

Joey Gallo, Rangers (23)

Matt Olson, Athletics (21)

Salvador Perez, Royals (20)

Pete Alonso, Mets (15)

Trey Mancini, Orioles (15)

Trevor Story, Rockies (11)

Juan Soto, Nationals (11)

Who are the starters for the MLB All-Star Game?

For the National League, the starters are:

Buster Posey, C (Giants)

Freddie Freeman, 1B (Braves)

Adam Frazier, 2B (Pirates)

Nolan Arenado, 3B (Cardinals)

Fernando Tatis Jr., SS (Padres)

Ronald Acuña Jr., OF (Braves)

Nick Castellanos, OF (Reds)

Jesse Winker, OF (Reds)

For the American League, the starters are:

Salvador Perez, C (Royals)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B (Blue Jays)

Marcus Semien, 2B (Blue Jays)

Rafael Devers, 3B (Red Sox)

Xander Bogaerts, SS (Red Sox)

Mike Trout, OF (Angels)

Aaron Judge, OF (Yankees)

Teoscar Hernández, OF (Blue Jays)

Shohei Ohtani, DH (Angels)

Mike Trout is injured and will not play. Shohei Ohtani, however, will do it all. The Major League leader in home runs at the break, and the owner of a 3.49 ERA as a starting pitcher, made history by becoming the first player to be selected to the All-Star Game as both a position player and a pitcher. He'll hit and pitch in the All-Star Game, but not before participating in the Home Run Derby, too.

Which other players got picked for the All-Star Game?

You can see the full MLB All-Star Game rosters here, including reserves and pitchers.

How can I watch the Home Run Derby and All-Star Game?

The Home Run Derby is set for Monday at 5 p.m. PT (8 p.m. ET) on ESPN, and the MLB All-Star Game will start on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. PT (7:30 p.m. ET) on Fox. Cable TV cord-cutters have a number of options for watching the All-Star Game and Home Run Derby via a live TV streaming service, detailed below. The catch is that not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries Fox in your area.

Sling TV's $35-a-month Orange plan includes ESPN, and the $35-a-month Blue plan includes Fox. You can bundle the Orange and Blue plans together for $50 a month to increase your baseball viewing options. Sling TV offers Fox in only a handful of areas. Read our Sling TV review.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes Fox and ESPN. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

FuboTV costs $65 per month and includes Fox and ESPN. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

Hulu with Live TV costs $65 a month and includes Fox and ESPN. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

AT&T TV's basic $70-a-month package includes Fox and ESPN. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our AT&T TV Now review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live-TV streaming services guide.