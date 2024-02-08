How to Watch 'Halo': Stream Season 2 From Anywhere

Super-soldier Master Chief is back for a second helping of Halo, the live action TV series based on the hugely successful Xbox video game franchise of the same name.

Pablo Schreiber returns as John-117, leading his crack team of Spartan soldiers as they take on their alien enemy the Covenant, with the human colony world of Reach set for an even greater battle for survival.

While the cast is much the same as season 1, with Natascha McElhone (Dr. Halsey), Jen Taylor (Cortana), Charlie Murphy (Makee) and Bokeem Woodbine (Soren-066) all reprising their roles, early reviews suggest this second run of the show may hit a little different.

Reported to feature more action and with a tone and storylines that are more in line with those that featured in the game which inspired it, viewers are also being told to expect a major "tragic" twist around the mid-season mark.

Read on to find out how to watch Halo Season 2, no matter where you are in the world.

When does Halo Season 2 start?

Halo Season 2 premieres its first two episodes of an eight-episode season on Thursday, Feb. 8 at 3 a.m. ET via streaming service Paramount Plus.New episodes are set drop on Paramount Plus every Thursday, concluding with the season finale on March 2.

How to watch Halo Season 2 from anywhere on VPN

So what if you're traveling outside your home country and want to enjoy the show or want an added layer of privacy for streaming? There is an option that doesn't require searching the internet for a sketchy website: You can use a VPN, or virtual private network.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the show. If you find yourself unable to watch locally, a VPN can come in handy. Plus, it's a great idea for when you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

Most VPNs, like CNET's Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it easy to virtually change your location. Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals.

Watch Halo Season 2 in the US, Canada, UK and Australia

Halo is exclusive to streaming service Paramount Plus. Sci-Fi fans around the globe will be pleased to hear that the Master Chief's new adventures will also be available to watch in Australia, the UK and Canada as well as the US via Paramount Plus, with episodes being released in those territories in tandem with the US release schedule.

James Martin/CNET Paramount Plus Includes Halo Paramount Plus has two main subscription plans: Essential for $6 per month ($60 per year if paying annually), and Paramount Plus with Showtime for $12 per month ($120 per year if paying annually). You can stream Frasier live if you have the Paramount Plus with Showtime option or the next day with the Essential plan. The cheaper Essential option has ads for on-demand streaming and lacks live CBS feeds, as well as the ability to download shows to watch offline later. Students may qualify for a 25% discount. Paramount Plus is priced at £7 a month in the UK, with a free seven day trial currently on offer. In Canada the service costs $10 CAD a month, while for Australians its priced at $10 AUD per month. Read our Paramount Plus review. See at Paramount Plus

