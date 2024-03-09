How to Watch 'Grey's Anatomy': Stream Season 20 Without Cable
Some big changes are in store at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.
Nearly 20 years since it first appeared on our screens, one of TV's longest-running medical dramas, Grey's Anatomy, is back for more high stakes hospital tension.
Season 20 is set to ring some pretty big changes at Grey Sloan Memorial, with the season being the first without Ellen Pompeo's Dr. Meredith Grey as the main character. Seemingly making up for that loss, we're set to see the return of a couple of much-missed characters, with Jessica Capshaw reprising her role as pediatric surgeon Dr. Arizona Robbins, and actor Alex Landi also back, as Dr. Nico Kim, after a two-year absence from the show.
Make sure you don't miss a moment by following our guide to watching season 20 of Grey's Anatomy without a cable subscription.
When and where to watch Grey's Anatomy, season 20
Season 20 of Grey's Anatomy premieres in the US on Thursday, March 14, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, with new episodes following at the same time each week from then on. Episodes will also be available to stream the following day after broadcast on Hulu.
How to watch Grey's Anatomy, season 20, from anywhere on VPN
So what if you're traveling outside your home country and want to enjoy the show or want an added layer of privacy for streaming? There's an option that doesn't require searching the internet for a sketchy website: You can use a VPN, or virtual private network.
With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the show. If you find yourself unable to watch locally, a VPN can come in handy. Plus, it's a great idea for when you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.
Most VPNs, like CNET's Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it easy to virtually change your location. Looking for options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals.
ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 per month. But you can save 49% plus get three months of access for free — the equivalent of $6.67 per month — if you get an annual subscription.
Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Watch Grey's Anatomy, season 20, in the US
There are numerous live TV streaming services available in the US that carry ABC, allowing you to watch season 20 of Grey's Anatomy as soon as it airs on Thursdays, and YouTube TV is our favorite. It costs $73 per month. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area.
Hulu Plus Live TV carries ABC and comes with unlimited DVR. Though it's one of the pricier live TV streamers, at $77 per month, it includes access to Disney Plus, ESPN Plus and Hulu's on-demand catalog at no extra charge.
ABC will be showing season 20 of Grey's Anatomy in the US. That also means episodes will be available to stream on Hulu every Friday, one day after they air on ABC.
New Hulu subscribers can take advantage of a Hulu free trial for 30 days on its With-Ads or No-Ads plan. After the trial ends, the service will set you back $8 per month. There's also the option of the Disney Plus bundle with Hulu thrown in from $10 per month.
Watch Grey's Anatomy, season 20, in Canada
The great news for Canadian drama fans is that they can watch season 20 of Grey's Anatomy in tandem with American viewers and for free. Episodes will be broadcast weekly on Thursday's at 9 p.m. ET from March 14 via CTV, as well as the CTV website and mobile app.
How to watch Grey's Anatomy, season 20, in the UK and Australia
There's a little bit of a wait in store for fans of this medical drama in the UK and Australia. Grey's Anatomy will be available to watch exclusively via Disney Plus in both regions, but episodes will be released weekly on the streaming service from March 28 — that's a full two weeks after they've been broadcast in the US.
The service is the exclusive home of Disney's massive back catalog, while also giving you on-demand access to the entire Marvel canon, every Pixar movie, plus National Geographic content.
In the UK, Disney Plus Standard is priced at £8 per month or £80 per year, and includes download functionality and no adverts. Disney Plus Premium costs £11 per month or £110 per year and allows you to stream on four devices at once, as well as in 4K and HDR, plus enhanced Dolby Atmos audio.
In Australia, the service essentially mirrors the two UK offerings, with the Standard tier priced at $14 a month or AU$140 for a year, while the Premium tier will set you back AU$18 a month or AU$180 for a yearlong subscription.
Tips for streaming Grey's Anatomy, season 20, using a VPN
- With four variables at play — your ISP, browser, video streaming provider and VPN — experience and success may vary.
- If you don't see your desired location as a default option for ExpressVPN, try using the "search for city or country" option.
- If you're having trouble viewing after you've turned on your VPN and set it to the correct viewing area, there are two things you can try for a quick fix. First, log in to your streaming service subscription account and make sure the address registered for the account is an address in the correct viewing area. If not, you may need to change the physical address on file with your account. Second, some smart TVs — like Roku — don't have VPN apps you can install directly on the device itself. Instead, you'll have to install the VPN on your router or the mobile hotspot you're using (like your phone) so that any device on its Wi-Fi network now appears in the correct viewing location.
- All the VPN providers we recommend have helpful instructions on their main site for quickly installing the VPN on your router. In some cases with smart TV services, after you install a network's app, you'll be asked to verify a numeric code or click a link sent to your email address on file for your smart TV. This is where having a VPN on your router will also help, since both devices will appear to be in the correct location.
- And remember, browsers can often give away a location despite using a VPN, so be sure you're using a privacy-first browser to log in to your services. We normally recommend Brave.