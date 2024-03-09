How to Watch 'Grey's Anatomy': Stream Season 20 Without Cable

Nearly 20 years since it first appeared on our screens, one of TV's longest-running medical dramas, Grey's Anatomy, is back for more high stakes hospital tension.

Season 20 is set to ring some pretty big changes at Grey Sloan Memorial, with the season being the first without Ellen Pompeo's Dr. Meredith Grey as the main character. Seemingly making up for that loss, we're set to see the return of a couple of much-missed characters, with Jessica Capshaw reprising her role as pediatric surgeon Dr. Arizona Robbins, and actor Alex Landi also back, as Dr. Nico Kim, after a two-year absence from the show.

Make sure you don't miss a moment by following our guide to watching season 20 of Grey's Anatomy without a cable subscription.

When and where to watch Grey's Anatomy, season 20

Season 20 of Grey's Anatomy premieres in the US on Thursday, March 14, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, with new episodes following at the same time each week from then on. Episodes will also be available to stream the following day after broadcast on Hulu.

How to watch Grey's Anatomy, season 20, from anywhere on VPN

So what if you're traveling outside your home country and want to enjoy the show or want an added layer of privacy for streaming? There's an option that doesn't require searching the internet for a sketchy website: You can use a VPN, or virtual private network.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the show. If you find yourself unable to watch locally, a VPN can come in handy. Plus, it's a great idea for when you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

Most VPNs, like CNET's Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it easy to virtually change your location. Looking for options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals.

Watch Grey's Anatomy, season 20, in the US



Hulu Plus Live TV Carries ABC Hulu Plus Live TV carries ABC and comes with unlimited DVR. Though it's one of the pricier live TV streamers, at $77 per month, it includes access to Disney Plus, ESPN Plus and Hulu's on-demand catalog at no extra charge. $77 at Hulu Plus Live TV

Hulu Carries season 20 of Grey's Anatomy in the US (new episodes stream Fridays) ABC will be showing season 20 of Grey's Anatomy in the US. That also means episodes will be available to stream on Hulu every Friday, one day after they air on ABC. New Hulu subscribers can take advantage of a Hulu free trial for 30 days on its With-Ads or No-Ads plan. After the trial ends, the service will set you back $8 per month. There's also the option of the Disney Plus bundle with Hulu thrown in from $10 per month. See at Hulu

Watch Grey's Anatomy, season 20, in Canada

CTV CTV Carries season 20 of Grey's Anatomy in Canada The great news for Canadian drama fans is that they can watch season 20 of Grey's Anatomy in tandem with American viewers and for free. Episodes will be broadcast weekly on Thursday's at 9 p.m. ET from March 14 via CTV, as well as the CTV website and mobile app. See at CTV

How to watch Grey's Anatomy, season 20, in the UK and Australia

There's a little bit of a wait in store for fans of this medical drama in the UK and Australia. Grey's Anatomy will be available to watch exclusively via Disney Plus in both regions, but episodes will be released weekly on the streaming service from March 28 — that's a full two weeks after they've been broadcast in the US.

Disney+ Disney Plus Carries season 20 of Grey's Anatomy in the UK and Australia The service is the exclusive home of Disney's massive back catalog, while also giving you on-demand access to the entire Marvel canon, every Pixar movie, plus National Geographic content. In the UK, Disney Plus Standard is priced at £8 per month or £80 per year, and includes download functionality and no adverts. Disney Plus Premium costs £11 per month or £110 per year and allows you to stream on four devices at once, as well as in 4K and HDR, plus enhanced Dolby Atmos audio. In Australia, the service essentially mirrors the two UK offerings, with the Standard tier priced at $14 a month or AU$140 for a year, while the Premium tier will set you back AU$18 a month or AU$180 for a yearlong subscription. See at Disney Plus

