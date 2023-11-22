How to Watch 'Good Burger 2' From Anywhere
Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell return for a long-awaited sequel to the '90s cult teen comedy.
After a 26-year gap, Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell are back for some more fast food-themed comedy with the release of Good Burger 2.
The new movie reunites Dexter (played by SNL mainstay Kenan Thompson) with the hapless Ed (Kel Mitchell) and sees a down-on-his-luck Dexter returning to work with Ed at the Good Burger restaurant after another one of his infamous inventions fails.
Alongside Thompson and Mitchell, original Good Burger cast members Josh Server, Lori Beth Denberg and Carmen Electra are back for another helping, alongside new additions Lil Rel Howery and Jillian Bell.
Read on to find out how to watch Good Burger 2, no matter where you are in the world.
When is Good Burger 2 released?
The long-awaited return of Dexter and Ed is set to be available to stream exclusively via Paramount Plus in the US and Canada from Wednesday, Nov. 22. UK and Australian viewers have a little longer to wait, with the special dropping on Paramount Plus in both regions the following day.
How to watch Good Burger 2 from anywhere on VPN
So what if you're traveling outside your home country and want to enjoy the show or want an added layer of privacy for streaming? There is an option that doesn't require searching the internet for a sketchy website: You can use a VPN, or virtual private network.
With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to Good Burger 2. If you find yourself unable to watch locally, a VPN can come in handy. Plus, it's a great idea for when you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.
Most VPNs, like CNET's Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it easy to virtually change your location. Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals.
ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 per month. But you can save 49% plus get three months of access for free -- the equivalent of $6.67 per month -- if you get an annual subscription.
Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Watch Good Burger 2 in the US, Canada, UK and Australia
Animated comedy fans around the globe will be pleased to hear that this latest Good Burger 2 special will be available to watch in Australia and the UK via Paramount Plus, with the sequel arriving in those territories a day after its release in the US and Canada on Thursday, Nov. 23.
Paramount Plus has two main subscription plans: Essential for $6 per month ($60 per year if paying annually), and Paramount Plus with Showtime for $12 per month ($120 per year if paying annually).
The cheaper Essential option has ads for on-demand streaming and lacks live CBS feeds, as well as the ability to download shows to watch offline later. Students may qualify for a 25% discount.
Paramount Plus is priced at £7 a month in the UK, with a free seven-day trial currently on offer. In Canada the service costs $10 CAD a month, while for Australians its priced at $10 AUD per month. Read our Paramount Plus review.
Tips for streaming Good Burger 2 using a VPN
- With four variables at play -- your ISP, browser, video streaming provider and VPN -- experience and success may vary.
- If you don't see your desired location as a default option for ExpressVPN, try using the "search for city or country" option.
- If you're having trouble viewing after you've turned on your VPN and set it to the correct viewing area, there are two things you can try for a quick fix. First, log in to your streaming service subscription account and make sure the address registered for the account is an address in the correct viewing area. If not, you may need to change the physical address on file with your account. Second, some smart TVs -- like Roku -- don't have VPN apps you can install directly on the device itself. Instead, you'll have to install the VPN on your router or the mobile hotspot you're using (like your phone) so that any device on its Wi-Fi network now appears in the correct viewing location.
- All of the VPN providers we recommend have helpful instructions on their main site for quickly installing the VPN on your router. In some cases with smart TV services, after you install a network's app, you'll be asked to verify a numeric code or click a link sent to your email address on file for your smart TV. This is where having a VPN on your router will also help, since both devices will appear to be in the correct location.
- And remember, browsers can often give away a location despite using a VPN, so be sure you're using a privacy-first browser to log into your services. We normally recommend Brave.
