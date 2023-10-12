How to Watch 'Frasier': Stream The Comedy Reboot From Anywhere

After an on-screen absence of nearly 20 years, that familiar theme song about tossed salad and scrambled eggs is hitting the airwaves once more, as Kelsey Grammer returns for a revival of the hit comedy show, Frasier.

Frasier originally started life as a spin-off of the '80s comedy smash Cheers, and this reboot sees things come full circle with the titular character now based once more in Boston having moved back from Seattle.

The psychiatrist-turned-talk show host has returned to Beantown to be closer to his now grownup son Frederick, who has dropped out of Harvard to become a firefighter. When an opportunity beckons for him to lecture at his old university, Frasier is flattered into making his move a longer stay.

While Grammer is back in the lead role, both original series stars David Hyde Pierce and Jane Leeves decided to opt out of returning, meaning there's no Niles or his wife Daphne. The death of John Mahoney means we sadly won't also be seeing Frasier's father Martin Crane sitting in his beaten up old armchair this time out.

Instead, it's a largely new ensemble cast, with Jack Cutmore-Scott starring as Frasier's son Freddy, Anders Keith taking the role of Frasier's nephew David, Jess Salgueiro as Freddy's roommate Eve and Toks Olagundoya as Olivia, the head of the university psych department. UK comedy fans will meanwhile see a familiar face playing the boozy university professor Alan, with that role taken by Nicholas Lyndhurst, the former star of classic BBC sitcom Only Fools and Horses.

Will the reboot match the laugh count of the much-loved original? Read on to find out how to watch Frasier, no matter where you are in the world.

When does Frasier start?

Frasier premieres its first two episodes of a 10-episode season on Thursday, Oct. 12 at 3 a.m. ET via streaming service Paramount Plus.The opening double bill of episodes will also be broadcast on linear TV station CBS on Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 9:15 pm. ET. New episodes are set drop on Paramount Plus every Thursday and on CBS every Tuesday from then on.

Watch Frasier in the US, Canada, UK and Australia

With episodes being released first on Paramount Plus, the streaming service looks like the best bet for fans of the show. If, however, you're prepared to wait a few days to get your fix of Dr. Crane's latest exploits and you have CBS on cable you can tune in to the show on linear TV or livestream via the CBS website -- all you'll need for sign-in is your cable provider details.

Comedy fans around the globe will be pleased to hear that Frasier's new adventures in Boston will also be available to watch in Australia, the UK and Canada via Paramount Plus, with episodes being released in those territories in tandem with the US release schedule.

Paramount Plus has two main subscription plans: Essential for $6 per month ($60 per year if paying annually), and Paramount Plus with Showtime for $12 per month ($120 per year if paying annually). You can stream Frasier live if you have the Paramount Plus with Showtime option or the next day with the Essential plan. The cheaper Essential option has ads for on-demand streaming and lacks live CBS feeds, as well as the ability to download shows to watch offline later. Students may qualify for a 25% discount. Paramount Plus is priced at £7 a month in the UK, with a free seven day trial currently on offer. In Canada the service costs $10 CAD a month, while for Australians its priced at $10 AUD per month.

