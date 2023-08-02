How to Watch 'Big Brother': Stream Season 25 From Anywhere

Coming just in time to fill the void of scripted content left by to the Writers Guild strike, it's the return of Big Brother, with the reality TV favorite back for its 25th season.

Starting and finishing slightly later in the year than previous seasons, the latest installment of the show is thin on the ground concerning current details on what we can expect. However, what we do know is that rumors of previous contestants making a comeback are unfounded, with a whole new cast of hopefuls set to enter the house.

One constant for the show over the course of its 23 years on air has been host Julie Chen Moonves, who'll be on hand once more to invite the new housemates in and wave them goodbye when they're voted out, with Thursday night eviction episodes set to be broadcast live once again.

Read on to find out how to watch Big Brother Season 25, no matter where you are in the world.

CBS

When does Big Brother 2023 start?

Big Brother season 25 premieres in the US with a special 90-minute live move-in episode on Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and Paramount Plus.

Following the premiere, the series will air Sundays (8:00 p.m. ET/PT), Wednesdays (8:00 p.m. ET/PT), with a live episode on Thursdays (9:00 p.m., live ET/delayed PT) which will feature evictions as they happen.

Paramount Plus subscribers will meanwhile also have access to the 24/7 live feeds from the house once the season begins.

How to watch Big Brother 25 from anywhere on VPN

So what if you're traveling outside your home country and want to enjoy the show or want an added layer of privacy for streaming? There is an option that doesn't require searching the internet for a sketchy website: You can use a VPN, or virtual private network.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the show. If you find yourself unable to watch locally, a VPN can come in handy. Plus it's a great idea for when you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

Most VPNs, like CNET's Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it easy to virtually change your location. Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals.

Watch in the US



If you have CBS on cable you can tune in to the show on linear TV or livestream via the CBS website -- all you'll need for sign-in is your cable provider details.

For cord-cutters there's a host of alternative, streaming-only options available. You must have Paramount Plus with Showtime if you want to catch new episodes live as they air on CBS. If you have the $10-a-month Paramount Plus Essential plan, you can stream Big Brother on-demand the next day. However, an Essential subscription grants you access to the live feeds inside the guests' house.

Tips for streaming Big Brother 25 using a VPN

