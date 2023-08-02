How to Watch 'Big Brother': Stream Season 25 From Anywhere
Which of the castaways will get their hands on the $750,000 prize?
Coming just in time to fill the void of scripted content left by to the Writers Guild strike, it's the return of Big Brother, with the reality TV favorite back for its 25th season.
Starting and finishing slightly later in the year than previous seasons, the latest installment of the show is thin on the ground concerning current details on what we can expect. However, what we do know is that rumors of previous contestants making a comeback are unfounded, with a whole new cast of hopefuls set to enter the house.
One constant for the show over the course of its 23 years on air has been host Julie Chen Moonves, who'll be on hand once more to invite the new housemates in and wave them goodbye when they're voted out, with Thursday night eviction episodes set to be broadcast live once again.
Read on to find out how to watch Big Brother Season 25, no matter where you are in the world.
When does Big Brother 2023 start?
Big Brother season 25 premieres in the US with a special 90-minute live move-in episode on Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and Paramount Plus.
Following the premiere, the series will air Sundays (8:00 p.m. ET/PT), Wednesdays (8:00 p.m. ET/PT), with a live episode on Thursdays (9:00 p.m., live ET/delayed PT) which will feature evictions as they happen.
Paramount Plus subscribers will meanwhile also have access to the 24/7 live feeds from the house once the season begins.
How to watch Big Brother 25 from anywhere on VPN
So what if you're traveling outside your home country and want to enjoy the show or want an added layer of privacy for streaming? There is an option that doesn't require searching the internet for a sketchy website: You can use a VPN, or virtual private network.
With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the show. If you find yourself unable to watch locally, a VPN can come in handy. Plus it's a great idea for when you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.
Most VPNs, like CNET's Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it easy to virtually change your location. Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals.
ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 a month. But you can save 49% plus get three months of access for free -- the equivalent of $6.67 a month -- if you get an annual subscription.
Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Watch in the US
If you have CBS on cable you can tune in to the show on linear TV or livestream via the CBS website -- all you'll need for sign-in is your cable provider details.
For cord-cutters there's a host of alternative, streaming-only options available. You must have Paramount Plus with Showtime if you want to catch new episodes live as they air on CBS. If you have the $10-a-month Paramount Plus Essential plan, you can stream Big Brother on-demand the next day. However, an Essential subscription grants you access to the live feeds inside the guests' house.
Paramount Plus has two main subscription plans: Essential for $6 a month ($60 a year if paying annually) and its Paramount Plus with Showtime premium tier for $12 a month ($120 a year if paying annually).
The cheaper Essential option has ads for on-demand streaming and lacks live CBS broadcasts, as well as the ability to download shows to watch offline later. Students may qualify for a 25% discount.
There are numerous live TV streaming services available in the US that carry CBS live, allowing you to watch Big Brother, and YouTube TV is one of our favorites for its channel lineup. It costs $73 a month. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area.
Tips for streaming Big Brother 25 using a VPN
- With four variables at play -- your ISP, browser, video streaming provider and VPN -- experience and success may vary.
- If you don't see your desired location as a default option for ExpressVPN, try using the "search for city or country" option.
- If you're having trouble viewing after you've turned on your VPN and set it to the correct viewing area, there are two things you can try for a quick fix. First, log in to your streaming service subscription account and make sure the address registered for the account is an address in the correct viewing area. If not, you may need to change the physical address on file with your account. Second, some smart TVs -- like Roku -- don't have VPN apps you can install directly on the device itself. Instead, you'll have to install the VPN on your router or the mobile hotspot you're using (like your phone) so that any device on its Wi-Fi network now appears in the correct viewing location.
- All of the VPN providers we recommend have helpful instructions on their main site for quickly installing the VPN on your router. In some cases with smart TV services, after you install a network's app, you'll be asked to verify a numeric code or click a link sent to your email address on file for your smart TV. This is where having a VPN on your router will also help, since both devices will appear to be in the correct location.
- And remember, browsers can often give away a location despite using a VPN, so be sure you're using a privacy-first browser to log into your services. We normally recommend Brave.