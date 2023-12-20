Famously causing singer Olivia Rodrigo to walk out of a screening because she was "so scared", Beau Is Afraid was one of 2023's most original and divisive movies, and is now available to watch from the comfort of your own home via Paramount Plus.

Directed by Hereditary and Midsommar's Ari Aster, the movie follows anxiety-ridden Beau Wasserman (Joaquin Phoenix), the son of a famous and wealthy businesswoman, as he embarks on a darkly surreal journey home to his mother following her involvement in a "chandelier accident."

Somehow managing to combine elements of tragicomedy, arthouse and horror, it's a tense, gallows-humor-packed ride that's not for the faint-hearted -- nor those with a weak bladder, thanks to its three-hour runtime.

While it may not have been the box-office smash Aster had hoped, streaming may be the natural home for what looks set to become a slow-burn cult classic just like his previous movies.

You can see what all the fuss is about yourself by following our guide below to watching Beau Is Afraid, no matter where you are in the world.

A24

When is Beau Is Afraid released?

The A24 hour comedy is set to be available to stream via Paramount Plus in the US and Canada from Thursday, Dec. 22.

How to watch Beau Is Afraid from anywhere on VPN

So what if you're traveling outside your home country and want to enjoy the movie or want an added layer of privacy for streaming? There is an option that doesn't require searching the internet for a sketchy website: You can use a VPN, or virtual private network.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to Beau Is Afraid. If you find yourself unable to watch locally, a VPN can come in handy. Plus, it's a great idea for when you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

Most VPNs, like CNET's Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it easy to virtually change your location. Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals.

Watch Beau Is Afraid in the US and Canada

Beau Is Afraid will be available to stream in the US and Canada via Paramount Plus, with the movie arriving in those territories on Thursday, Dec. 21.

Tips for streaming Beau Is Afraid using a VPN

