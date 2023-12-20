How to Watch 'Beau Is Afraid' From Anywhere
Go on an extremely weird road trip with Joaquin Phoenix, as the A24 horror comedy hits Paramount Plus.
Famously causing singer Olivia Rodrigo to walk out of a screening because she was "so scared", Beau Is Afraid was one of 2023's most original and divisive movies, and is now available to watch from the comfort of your own home via Paramount Plus.
Directed by Hereditary and Midsommar's Ari Aster, the movie follows anxiety-ridden Beau Wasserman (Joaquin Phoenix), the son of a famous and wealthy businesswoman, as he embarks on a darkly surreal journey home to his mother following her involvement in a "chandelier accident."
Somehow managing to combine elements of tragicomedy, arthouse and horror, it's a tense, gallows-humor-packed ride that's not for the faint-hearted -- nor those with a weak bladder, thanks to its three-hour runtime.
While it may not have been the box-office smash Aster had hoped, streaming may be the natural home for what looks set to become a slow-burn cult classic just like his previous movies.
You can see what all the fuss is about yourself by following our guide below to watching Beau Is Afraid, no matter where you are in the world.
When is Beau Is Afraid released?
The A24 hour comedy is set to be available to stream via Paramount Plus in the US and Canada from Thursday, Dec. 22.
How to watch Beau Is Afraid from anywhere on VPN
So what if you're traveling outside your home country and want to enjoy the movie or want an added layer of privacy for streaming? There is an option that doesn't require searching the internet for a sketchy website: You can use a VPN, or virtual private network.
With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to Beau Is Afraid. If you find yourself unable to watch locally, a VPN can come in handy. Plus, it's a great idea for when you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.
Most VPNs, like CNET's Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it easy to virtually change your location. Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals.
ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 per month. But you can save 49% plus get three months of access for free -- the equivalent of $6.67 per month -- if you get an annual subscription.
Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Watch Beau Is Afraid in the US and Canada
Beau Is Afraid will be available to stream in the US and Canada via Paramount Plus, with the movie arriving in those territories on Thursday, Dec. 21.
Paramount Plus has two main subscription plans: Essential for $6 per month ($60 per year if paying annually), and Paramount Plus with Showtime for $12 per month ($120 per year if paying annually).
The cheaper Essential option has ads for on-demand streaming and lacks live CBS feeds, as well as the ability to download shows to watch offline later. Students may qualify for a 25% discount. Read our Paramount Plus review.
Tips for streaming Beau Is Afraid using a VPN
- With four variables at play -- your ISP, browser, video streaming provider and VPN -- experience and success may vary.
- If you don't see your desired location as a default option for ExpressVPN, try using the "search for city or country" option.
- If you're having trouble viewing after you've turned on your VPN and set it to the correct viewing area, there are two things you can try for a quick fix. First, log in to your streaming service subscription account and make sure the address registered for the account is an address in the correct viewing area. If not, you may need to change the physical address on file with your account. Second, some smart TVs -- like Roku -- don't have VPN apps you can install directly on the device itself. Instead, you'll have to install the VPN on your router or the mobile hotspot you're using (like your phone) so that any device on its Wi-Fi network now appears in the correct viewing location.
- All of the VPN providers we recommend have helpful instructions on their main site for quickly installing the VPN on your router. In some cases with smart TV services, after you install a network's app, you'll be asked to verify a numeric code or click a link sent to your email address on file for your smart TV. This is where having a VPN on your router will also help, since both devices will appear to be in the correct location.
- And remember, browsers can often give away a location despite using a VPN, so be sure you're using a privacy-first browser to log into your services. We normally recommend Brave.
Services and Software Guides
VPN
Cybersecurity
Streaming Services
Web Hosting & Websites
Other Services & Software