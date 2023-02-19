How to Watch American Idol 2023: Stream Season 21 From Anywhere

It's a show that has launched the careers of a long line of household names including Jennifer Hudson, Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson and Jordin Sparks. Could American Idol season 21 unearth another superstar?

The latest season of the long-running reality show once again sees Ryan Seacrest on hosting duties, with Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and soul legend Lionel Richie all returning to the judging panel.

Alongside virtual auditions, open-call events were held in as Vegas, New Orleans and Nashville late last year for this season, so expect a steady flow of country-singing hopefuls looking to replicate the success of last year's winner Noah Thompson.

Catch every flat note and star power performance by following our guide to watching American Idol 2023 from anywhere in the world.

When does American Idol 2023 start?

American Idol season 21 is set to debut in the US on Sunday, Feb. 19, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC with new episodes following at the same time and day each week from then on. Each episode will become available to stream the following day after being broadcast on Hulu.

How to watch American Idol 2023 from anywhere on VPN

So what if you're traveling outside your home country and want to enjoy the show or want an added layer of privacy for streaming? There is an option that doesn't require searching the internet for a sketchy website: You can use a VPN, or virtual private network.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the show. If you find yourself unable to watch locally, a VPN can come in handy. Plus it's a great idea for when you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

Most VPNs, like CNET's Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it easy to virtually change your location. Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals.

Sarah Tew/CNET ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 per month. But you can save 49% plus get three months of access for free -- the equivalent of $6.67 per month -- if you get an annual subscription. Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch in the US



There are numberour live TV streaming services available in the US that carry ABC live, allowing you to watch American Idol as soon as it airs on Sundays, and YouTube TV is our favorite. It costs $65 a month. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

ABC will be showing American Idol in the US for the sixth year in a row. That also means episodes will be available to stream on Hulu every Monday, one day after they air on ABC. New Hulu subscribers can take advantage of a Hulu free trial for 30 days on its With-Ads or No-Ads plan. After the trial ends, the service will set you back $8 a month. There's also the option of the Disney Plus bundle with Hulu thrown in from $10 a month.

Watch in Canada

CityTV The great news for Canadian reality TV fans is that Citytv will be airing new episodes of American Idol 2023 at the same time they go out in the US - that's 8 p.m. ET/PT every Sunday, starting Feb. 19. If you miss an episode when it goes out live, you can stream each episodes for FREE on Citytv's online platform a day after they air, however you'll need to enter your TV provider details.

Can I watch American Idol Season 21 in the UK?



There's currently no confirmed broadcaster for this latest season of the TV talent show in the UK, however we suspect that like season 20, this new run of the show will eventually find its way to Netflix.

