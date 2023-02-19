How to Watch American Idol 2023: Stream Season 21 From Anywhere

It's a show that has launched the careers of a long line of household names including Jennifer Hudson, Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson and Jordin Sparks. Could American Idol season 21 unearth another superstar?
The latest season of the long-running reality show once again sees Ryan Seacrest on hosting duties, with Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and soul legend Lionel Richie all returning to the judging panel.
Alongside virtual auditions, open-call events were held in as Vegas, New Orleans and Nashville late last year for this season, so expect a steady flow of country-singing hopefuls looking to replicate the success of last year's winner Noah Thompson.
Catch every flat note and star power performance by following our guide to watching American Idol 2023 from anywhere in the world.
When does American Idol 2023 start?
American Idol season 21 is set to debut in the US on Sunday, Feb. 19, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC with new episodes following at the same time and day each week from then on. Each episode will become available to stream the following day after being broadcast on Hulu.
How to watch American Idol 2023 from anywhere on VPN
So what if you're traveling outside your home country and want to enjoy the show or want an added layer of privacy for streaming? There is an option that doesn't require searching the internet for a sketchy website: You can use a VPN, or virtual private network.
With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the show. If you find yourself unable to watch locally, a VPN can come in handy. Plus it's a great idea for when you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.
Watch in the US
There are numberour live TV streaming services available in the US that carry ABC live, allowing you to watch American Idol as soon as it airs on Sundays, and YouTube TV is our favorite. It costs $65 a month. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area.
ABC will be showing American Idol in the US for the sixth year in a row. That also means episodes will be available to stream on Hulu every Monday, one day after they air on ABC.
New Hulu subscribers can take advantage of a Hulu free trial for 30 days on its With-Ads or No-Ads plan. After the trial ends, the service will set you back $8 a month. There's also the option of the Disney Plus bundle with Hulu thrown in from $10 a month.
Watch in Canada
The great news for Canadian reality TV fans is that Citytv will be airing new episodes of American Idol 2023 at the same time they go out in the US - that's 8 p.m. ET/PT every Sunday, starting Feb. 19.
If you miss an episode when it goes out live, you can stream each episodes for FREE on Citytv's online platform a day after they air, however you'll need to enter your TV provider details.
Can I watch American Idol Season 21 in the UK?
There's currently no confirmed broadcaster for this latest season of the TV talent show in the UK, however we suspect that like season 20, this new run of the show will eventually find its way to Netflix.
Tips for streaming American Idol 2023 using a VPN
- With four variables at play -- your ISP, browser, video streaming provider and VPN -- experience and success may vary.
- If you don't see your desired location as a default option for ExpressVPN, try using the "search for city or country" option.
- If you're having trouble viewing after you've turned on your VPN and set it to the correct viewing area, there are two things you can try for a quick fix. First, log in to your streaming service subscription account and make sure the address registered for the account is an address in the correct viewing area. If not, you may need to change the physical address on file with your account. Second, some smart TVs -- like Roku -- don't have VPN apps you can install directly on the device itself. Instead, you'll have to install the VPN on your router or the mobile hotspot you're using (like your phone) so that any device on its Wi-Fi network now appears in the correct viewing location.
- All of the VPN providers we recommend have helpful instructions on their main site for quickly installing the VPN on your router. In some cases with smart TV services, after you install a network's app, you'll be asked to verify a numeric code or click a link sent to your email address on file for your smart TV. This is where having a VPN on your router will also help, since both devices will appear to be in the correct location.
- And remember, browsers can often give away a location despite using a VPN, so be sure you're using a privacy-first browser to log into your services. We normally recommend Brave.