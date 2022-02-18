How to Get Peacock Premium Free (if You Already Pay for Comcast, Cox or Spectrum)

Angela Lang/CNET

Peacock is NBCUniversal's streaming app, and it has tens of thousands of hours of free shows, movies, sports and originals. But a lot of the most popular programming sits behind a paywall for premium Peacock members. Same-day streaming movies, Yellowstone, NFL Sunday Night Football, Premier League matches, WWE and The Office are all among the things you can't stream unless you pay.

However, some people can score discounts that cut the price of Peacock if they're already customers of certain cable companies -- even getting premium Peacock free.

Peacock gives Comcast Xfinity X1 and Flex subscribers the paid versions of the service at a $5 discount. So if they want to watch with advertising, they pay nothing for Peacock Premium; if they want to watch ad-free, they need to pay $5 a month for Premium Plus.

Cox customers also get that $5-off deal.

And Spectrum video and broadband customers get an extended free trial of Peacock, thanks to a deal with parent company Charter Communications. Qualified Spectrum TV customers get a yearlong free trail, and qualified Spectrum internet customers get 90 days.

Here's how to get a deal.

Spectrum offers 3 or 12 months for free

Spectrum's deal applies to Spectrum TV customers for 12 months (with the exception of Basic or TV Essentials tier plans) and Spectrum internet users for three months. New Peacock Premium subscribers can sign up for the Spectrum deal on Peacock's website, but existing Peacock customers will have to cancel their current subscriptions to sign up for this offer. Visit Peacock's help center for instructions on how to switch.

If you cancel your Spectrum TV service during the free 12-month period, your Peacock Premium will be unlinked and canceled. But if you have Spectrum internet in addition to the cable TV service, you can link your Spectrum account to Peacock Premium for the 90-day access deal. This doesn't apply to customers who only have Spectrum internet. If you disconnect internet service during the 90-day promotional period, your Peacock Premium will be canceled.

Cox customers have some restrictions

All Cox TV/video customers receive Peacock Premium for free (a $5 value). If you're a Cox internet customer with an Essential or higher video package, you're also eligible for free access to Peacock Premium. Those internet customers with Contour Stream Player or Starter Video can only get Peacock Premium as a limited preview. After that period ends, their Premium account is converted to the basic Peacock account (which is free).

To activate your Peacock Premium subscription, say, "Peacock" into your voice remote and log a username and password. Or, you can visit Peacock's site for step-by-step instructions on how new or existing Cox customers can sign up.

Xfinity X1, Flex subscribers have 3 ways to sign up

Xfinity subscribers have several ways to activate Peacock Premium. Flex customers with or without TV service are eligible for free access to Peacock Premium. The Flex 4K streaming box includes the Peacock app, and you only have to open it to register with your username and password.

X1 and video customers who subscribe to Xfinity Internet or Digital Starter TV can sign up directly through Peacock's website. New and existing customers will be instructed on how to link their Xfinity account. You can also use your Xfinity remote to say, "Show me Peacock," and you'll be taken to a screen to register your username.

Though Peacock Premium is available for free, you can always upgrade your account to Premium Plus for an ad-free viewing experience at an additional cost.