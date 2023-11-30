How to Get Peacock Premium for Free

In the past, Peacock provided a free subscription tier that granted users access to their extensive collection of shows, movies, sports and originals. However, new users are now limited to premium membership to enjoy its programming.

This streaming service is the exclusive home of Universal films, NBC series and Bravo hits, but in order to stream new theatrical releases, and shows like The Voice, Poker Face, Yellowstone, Bel-Air, Premier League matches, WWE and other content in full, you need a Peacock Premium subscription.

Two paid tiers are available: ad-based Peacock Premium, at $6 a month, and Premium Plus, the ad-free version that costs $12 monthly. However, if you use certain cable companies or have Instacart, you could take advantage of discounts on the price of Peacock -- or even get Peacock Premium free.

Peacock provides Comcast Xfinity internet subscribers and Instacart Plus users a basic premium account if they're eligible. Meanwhile, Spectrum video and broadband customers get an extended free trial of Peacock, thanks to a deal with parent company Charter Communications. Qualified Spectrum TV customers get a yearlong free trial, and qualified Spectrum internet customers get 90 days.

Here's how to snag a deal.

Instacart Plus shoppers get free Peacock

The companies recently announced a joint venture making Peacock the first streaming partnership for the digital shopping platform. Instacart Plus members in the US can receive a free Peacock Premium subscription as a membership perk. Instacart Plus costs $10 per month -- or $100 per year -- and grants members unlimited fast, free delivery on orders over $35. Sign up for Peacock via the Instacart app.

Spectrum offers 3 or 12 months for free

Spectrum's deal applies to Spectrum TV customers for 12 months (with the exception of Basic or TV Essentials tier plans) and Spectrum internet users for three months. New Peacock Premium subscribers can sign up for the Spectrum deal on Peacock's website, but existing Peacock customers will have to cancel their current subscriptions to sign up for this offer. Visit Peacock's help center for instructions on how to switch.

If you cancel your Spectrum TV service during the free 12-month period, your Peacock Premium will be unlinked and canceled. But if you have Spectrum internet in addition to the cable TV service, you can link your Spectrum account to Peacock Premium for the 90-day access deal. This doesn't apply to customers who only have Spectrum internet. If you disconnect internet service during the 90-day promotional period, your Peacock Premium will be canceled. This offer is valid until Dec. 7, 2023.

Peacock Premium for Xfinity internet subscribers



If you have Xfinity internet and sign up for Comcast's NOW TV streaming service, you're eligible for a free Peacock Premium subscription. NOW TV is a new streaming platform that includes more than 40 live channels from A&E, AMC and Warner Bros. Discovery, as well as 20-plus integrated FAST channels from NBC, Sky and Xumo Play, and a subscription to Peacock Premium at no additional cost. NOW costs $20 a month, doesn't require equipment and can be canceled anytime.

Xfinity internet customers can sign up for NOW TV through Xfinity's website. You can activate your Peacock Premium subscription via email after setting up NOW or by logging in to your account.

Additionally, if you're a Diamond or Platinum Xfinity Rewards member or have Gigabit or Gigabit+ speed service, you're eligible for Peacock Premium at no cost.

Though the ad-supported Peacock Premium is available for free with these deals, you can always upgrade your account to Premium Plus for an ad-free viewing experience at an additional cost.