A quick and painless way to change your Windows 11 wallpaper

Sarah Tew/CNET

The new Windows 11 operating system will arrive on Oct. 5, but if you just can't wait, you can download the Windows 11 beta now. Some of the OS' new features include running Android apps on your Windows PC, natively supporting Microsoft Teams and a cleaner, more Mac-like design. But Windows 11 also gives you options for new wallpaper.

If you're not a fan of Microsoft's new default wallpaper -- a blooming, abstract flower shape that pays homage to Windows 10's royal blue colors -- you can change it up. Windows 11 has other default images, or you can change your wallpaper to a photo you've saved or uploaded to your PC.

How do I change my Windows 11 wallpaper?

Microsoft/Screenshot by Sarah Tew/CNET

Once Windows 11 arrives, or you're exploring the beta, here's how to change your wallpaper:

1. Click the on-screen Windows button or press the Windows button on your keyboard.

2. Click Settings.

3. Go to Personalization.

4. Choose Background.

5. Select an already available image or click Browse to search for an image you've saved to your PC.

Changes to the default wallpaper only scratch the surface of the design and feature changes found on the Windows 11 desktop. For example, you'll also find ways to customize your Windows 11 desktop with widgets, virtual desktops and Snap Group layouts.

For more, check out everything to know about Windows 11, and the Windows 11 features we think you'll be obsessed with.