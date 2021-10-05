Microsoft

Today's a big day for Microsoft. Windows 11 will begin a phased rollout for eligible devices. You can expect a fresh design, support for Android apps and improvements to Microsoft Teams. These are just a few of the features that Microsoft has up its sleeves. But some of the new additions have productivity and multitasking top of mind -- whether for work, personal or both.

This rollout includes virtual desktops, you can organize different workspaces on one monitor. And Snap Layouts allows you to structure your screen for maximum multitasking. But the new update is still missing a few key features that we were hoping for, including easier account creation and a three-finger trackpad for drag and drop.

Read more: Windows 11 review: Familiar but fresh

We'll break down how to use the new features to make the most of your time and Windows 11 upgrade. Here's what you need to know if you're unsure about upgrading to Windows 11 and how to check your computer's compatibility requirements. This story was recently updated.

Multiple virtual desktops

No longer do you need a separate monitor to expand your digital workspace. Having multiple desktops on Windows 11 eliminates the hassle of clicking through minimized windows and tabs. Instead, you can create separate virtual desktops. So if you wanted, you could make separate desktops for work, school and personal use, for example -- and customize their backgrounds.

The feature is similar to the MacOS virtual desktop feature. If you scroll over Task View on the Taskbar or hit the Windows key plus Tab, you'll see all of your existing desktops that you can toggle between, or you can create a new one.

Now playing: Watch this: 7 ways to take screenshots in Windows 11

Snap Layouts on Windows 11

Snap Layouts -- another new feature coming to Windows 11 -- lets you better organize apps and windows by grouping them together. It's a bit like how you can group your apps on Android and iOS, or using Split Screen.

Say you're researching a trip, and have a group of apps or websites open all related to that search. With Snap Layouts, you can hover your mouse over a window's maximize button, choose a layout that you like, and click on a zone in that layout to snap that window into place, so you can keep all of that information nicely organized on your screen (for example, you might want to group four open windows in a square pattern).

Then you can easily minimize or maximize the whole Snap Group at once from the taskbar, eliminating the need to search through and open multiple windows. And any Snap Groups you've made will stay in place if you dock or undock your computer.

For more, check out how to get Windows 11 and the best new features coming to the OS. You can also find out if your computer is compatible with Windows 11 or if you need a new laptop.