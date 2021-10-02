The Windows 11 start menu moved, but one setting change moves it back where it should be

Sarah Tew/CNET

For as long as I can remember, the iconic Windows Start button has always been in the bottom left corner of my PC's screen. It's a predictable location for a button that's a critical piece of navigating your computer, but in Windows 11, Microsoft has redesigned the taskbar. With the release of Windows 11 starting Oct. 5, all of your taskbar icons -- including the Start menu-- will default to being centered on your computer's display.

But fear not! The current Insider Preview that anyone with a compatible PC can install allows you to move the Start button, along with the rest of your taskbar, to its tried-and-true location. We'll show you how to do it.

By the way, not all PCs will be able to get the free upgrade to Windows 11 when it's released. You can use this Microsoft tool to check if your PC meets all of the requirements. And if you don't want to install the new version of Windows, you may not have to. That is, until 2025, when Microsoft will stop supporting Windows 10.

How to move the Windows 11Start menu back to the left

There are several different ways to get to the Settings app. You can either press the Windows key and the letter I at the same time, or click the Start button and click the Settings gear icon in the Pinned apps section. Another option is to open the Start menu and start typing "Settings." There are, of course, other ways to get there, but I think you get the point.

With the Settings app open, click on Personalization in the list of options on the left side of the window. Scroll down until you see the Taskbar option and click on it. Once there, scroll to the bottom of the options where you'll find Taskbar behaviors and click the Taskbar Alignment dropdown that currently says Center; change it to Left.

And just like that, the Start menu and the rest of your taskbar items are shifted all the way to the left side of your screen just like it's always been.

Remember, not every PC that runs Windows 10 will update to Windows 11 later this year. Here's how you can check if your PC will. There are plenty of new features coming to Windows 11, we walk you through some of the highlights.