'House of the Dragon' Season 2 Trailer Tees Up Dance of the Dragons War

Are you Team Green or Team Black?

Warner Bros. Discovery released the official new trailer for House of the Dragon, season 2 on Tuesday, readying fans for the war-heavy storyline in the Game of Thrones prequel series. Dragon fire and feuding factions reign down when the eight-episode season hits Max and HBO on Sunday, June 16.

House Targaryen's dynasty is in jeopardy when civil war is imminent in a battle for the Iron Throne. The five-minute trailer teases dragon eggs, political maneuvering and the thorny conflict between Rhaenyra Targaryen and the king's firstborn son, Aegon. Based on George R.R. Martin's novel Fire & Blood, the new season is setting up the book's storyline known as "Dance of the Dragons," which pits the Targaryen family against each other.

HBO dropped two "dueling trailers" in March, describing Westeros in season 2 as "on the brink of a bloody civil war with the Green and Black Councils fighting for King Aegon and Queen Rhaenyra, respectively. As each side believes theirs to be the rightful seat on the Iron Throne, the Green and Black trailers reflect those two perspectives in separate yet complementary halves of the same story." The brand urged fans to choose between Team Green or Team Black, and followed up today when it hit social media followers with the line, "Raise your banners."

The show picks up after a cliffhanger in season 1 that seemingly finds Rhaenyra learning about her son's death and everyone who was involved in it. Season 2 will see the return of Emma D'Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen, Tom Glynn-Carney as Aegon Targaryen, Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower and Eve Best as Rhaenys Targaryen. Newcomers include Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull, Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers, Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull, Jamie Kenna as Ser Alfred Broome and Tom Taylor as Lord Cregan Stark.