'House of the Dragon' Season 2 Sizzles With 'Dueling' Trailers

Time for another dose of dragons.

Thursday brought two new trailers and a premiere date for season 2 of House of the Dragon, the Game of Thrones prequel series. The eight-episode season takes flight on Sunday, June 16 on HBO and Max.

According to a Max press release, season 2 finds Westeros "on the brink of a bloody civil war with the Green and Black Councils fighting for King Aegon and Queen Rhaenyra, respectively. As each side believes theirs to be the rightful seat on the Iron Throne, the Green and Black trailers reflect those two perspectives in separate yet complementary halves of the same story."

Here are the "dueling" trailers:

The second installment of the HBO drama series, based on George R.R. Martin's novel Fire & Blood, will arrive after the gloomy end to season 1, with -- spoiler -- what looked like Daemon informing Rhaenyra about the death of her son, Lucerys, and Aemond's involvement. The last shot was of Rhaenyra's face, which sure looked ready for war.

The new previews follow a teaser trailer released in December. It includes Rhaenys, who says, "There is no war so hateful to the gods as a war between kin, and no war so bloody as a war between dragons." The second season of the show once again stars Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, Emma D'Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen and Eve Best as Rhaenys Targaryen, along with more returning and new cast members.

HBO teased the release of the trailer on X Wednesday with a post that said, "Tomorrow. All Must Choose," and hashtags for Team Green and Team Black.