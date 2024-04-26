Here's How to Watch the 'Ninja Kamui' Season Finale Without Cable

If you've stuck with Joe Higan's revenge quest through 11 episodes, then you're probably invested by now and want to see how season 1 of Ninja Kamui ends. We've watched him die, revive, slice and kill in bloody ninja fashion, while he learned more about his secret art.

This weekend, the dark, violent anime series will wrap its first season, after an emotionally weighty penultimate episode. Watching Higan and Zai go toe-to-toe with their secret arts -- aka superhuman abilities -- while diving into their backstory helped bridge some of unique ninja storytelling seen in the show. The high-tech suits were not front and center this time.

In the finale, viewers will see how things play out as Higan -- and other ninjas -- try to take down the crooked AUZA corporation. Get ready for more Serenity power-move moments, Dilly's stance against Yamaji and to find out Agent Morris' fate.

Directed by Sunghoo Park of Jujutsu Kaisen fame, Ninja Kamui is an original series created for Adult Swim. If you've been on the fence about checking the show out, or you abandoned it and want to return, the whole season will be ready for a binge-watch.

Here's when you can catch the last episode and how to stream it from anywhere, plus why a VPN may aid your viewing experience.

Release date for the Ninja Kamui season finale



Episode 12 will drop at 12 a.m. ET/PT on Sunday, April 28 on Adult Swim, where viewers can watch it live. Max will stream the season finale the next day.

Watch Ninja Kamui on demand

You can stream all episodes of Ninja Kamui on Max, including the first 11 episodes of season 1. If you aren't a Max subscriber, you can sign up for the ad-supported version of the service for $10 a month. That's the cheapest tier Max offers, but if you want to watch ad-free, you can subscribe for $16 or $20 a month, depending on your needs.

Watch the Ninja Kamui season finale live

Several live TV streaming services offer access to Adult Swim content, including Sling TV, YouTube and Hulu with Live TV. The finale will air late, so you can choose to use your DVR to record it and these platforms offer that option.

How to watch Ninja Kamui from anywhere with a VPN

Perhaps you're traveling abroad and want to stream Max while away from home. With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to access the TV series from anywhere in the world. There are other good reasons to use a VPN for streaming, too.

A VPN is the best way to encrypt your traffic to stop your internet service provider from throttling your speeds. Using a VPN is also a great idea if you're traveling and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and log-ins when connecting to Wi-Fi networks. Streaming TV can be a bit smoother with a reliable, quality VPN that's passed our tests and meets our security standards.

You can use a VPN to stream content legally as long as VPNs are allowed in your country and you have a valid subscription to the streaming service you're using. The US and Canada are among the countries where VPNs are legal, but we advise against streaming or downloading content on illegal torrent sites. We recommend ExpressVPN, but you may opt for another provider from our best list, such as Surfshark or NordVPN.

Follow the VPN provider's instructions for installation, and choose the US, where Ninja Kamui will be streaming on Max. Before you open the streaming app, make sure you're connected to your VPN using your selected region. If you want to stream Ninja Kamui on more than one device, it's possible you'll need to configure each one to ensure you're signed in. Go to settings and check your network connections to verify you're logged in and connected to your VPN account. Now you're ready to open Max to stream.

If you run into issues with streaming, first make sure your VPN is up and running on its encrypted IP address. Double-check that you've followed installation instructions correctly and picked the right geographical area for viewing. If you still encounter connection problems, you may need to reboot your device. Close all apps and windows, restart your device and connect to your VPN first. Note that some streaming services will restrict VPN access.