Here's How to Gift Venmo Payments Inside a Real Hallmark Card

Venmo and Hallmark's new collaboration offers a novel way to gift money to family and friends. The companies launched a new product lineup last week that enables customers to send digital funds inside physical greeting cards for any special occasion. But you must have a Venmo account to give and receive money.

Hallmark + Venmo cards work by providing a scannable QR code in the card that automatically opens the Venmo app. Once the sender selects the recipient within the app and then enters and confirms the payment amount, the gift is pending until the recipient scans the QR code with their phone. The gift must be redeemed within 180 days or the money will be returned to the sender's account.

If you want to send well wishes to someone, you can choose card designs for birthdays, weddings, congratulations, holidays or just because. The cards will be available for $5 each at Hallmark.com, Hallmark Gold Crown Stores and select retailers around the US, such as Walgreens and CVS.

The brands are touting the cards as a convenient way to gift money to loved ones without using checks or cash. Read on to learn how to send a greeting card with a Venmo gift payment tucked inside.

How to send Venmo in a Hallmark card

Be sure you have the Venmo app installed on your phone before following the steps below. You'll also want to ensure your recipient has a Venmo account.

Select and purchase a Hallmark + Venmo card for your special occasion. Use your phone's camera to scan the QR code inside the card. The Venmo app will automatically open and you'll be prompted to search for your recipient by email, phone number or username. Input the amount you'd like to send and add an optional note with your payment. You can also choose to skip the Venmo note and instead write your message in the card itself. Review and confirm your payment method. Send off your card!

How recipients can access Hallmark Venmo payments

If you received a Hallmark card with a Venmo gift, here's what you should do.

Locate the QR code inside the greeting card that says, "You were gifted money with Venmo!" Scan it with the Venmo app. If you don't have a Venmo account, you can either scan the code with a QR image reader or install Venmo on your phone and use the in-app scanner. Follow the prompts to set up your account. Redeem the gift payment within 180 days. Otherwise, the funds will be returned to the sender.

Check out more information on Venmo such as its option for teen accounts and the electronic gift wrap feature. Read our other coverage on the best digital payment apps and privacy and security considerations for electronic banking.