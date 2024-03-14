X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement

'Grey's Anatomy' Season 20: How to Watch Without Cable

Meredith won't be the main character this season as Grey Sloan Memorial undergoes big changes.

Kevin Lynch Contributor
Kevin Lynch is a London-born, Dublin-based writer and journalist. The author of Steve Jobs: A Biographic Portrait, Kevin is a regular feature writer for a number of tech sites and the former Technology Editor for the Daily Mirror. He has also served as editor of GuinnessWorldRecords.com and has been a member of the judging panel for the BAFTA British Academy Video Game Awards.
See full bio
Jared DiPane Managing Editor, Commerce
Jared DiPane is a Managing Editor on CNET's Commerce Team. He leads a team which helps find and deliver all the best deals and tips on how to maximize your money. With over 10 years of experience, he's managed commerce content and initiatives for Digital Trends, Mobile Nations, & Future PLC. When not deal hunting, he's likely spending time with his family, building something or researching his next big purchase.
Expertise Deals and Shopping Tips
See full bio
Kevin Lynch
Jared DiPane
5 min read
See at ExpressVPN
Express VPN
ExpressVPN
Best VPN for streaming
See at YouTube TV
YouTube TV
YouTube TV
Carries ABC with season 20 of Grey's Anatomy live in the US
See at Hulu Plus Live TV
hulu-plus-live-tv-logo-2022-307
Hulu Plus Live TV
Carries ABC
See at Hulu
The logo for streaming service Hulu
Hulu
Carries season 20 of Grey's Anatomy in the US (new episodes stream Fridays)
See at CTV
The logo for Canadian TV network CTV.
CTV
Carries season 20 of Grey's Anatomy in Canada
See at Disney Plus
Disney+
Disney Plus
Carries season 20 of Grey's Anatomy in the UK and Australia

Nearly 20 years since it first appeared on our screens, one of TV's longest-running medical dramas, Grey's Anatomy, is back for more high-stakes hospital tension. 

Season 20 is set to ring some pretty big changes at Grey Sloan Memorial, with it being the first without Ellen Pompeo's Dr. Meredith Grey as the main character. Seemingly making up for that loss, we're set to see the return of a couple of much-missed characters, with Jessica Capshaw reprising her role as pediatric surgeon Dr. Arizona Robbins, and actor Alex Landi also back, as Dr. Nico Kim, after a two-year absence from the show. 

Make sure you don't miss a moment by following our guide to watching season 20 of Grey's Anatomy without a cable subscription.

Still from a scene from Grey's Anatomy Season 20 showing actors Kevin McKidd, Caterina Scorsone, Anthony Hill and Jake Borelli.
ABC

When and where to watch Grey's Anatomy, season 20

Season 20 of Grey's Anatomy premieres in the US on Thursday, March 14, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, with new episodes following at the same time each week from then on. Episodes will also be available to stream the following day after broadcast on Hulu. 

How to watch Grey's Anatomy, season 20, from anywhere on VPN

So what if you're traveling outside your home country and want to enjoy the show or want an added layer of privacy for streaming? There's an option that doesn't require searching the internet for a sketchy website: You can use a VPN, or virtual private network.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the show. If you find yourself unable to watch locally, a VPN can come in handy. Plus, it's a great idea for when you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

Most VPNs, like CNET's Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it easy to virtually change your location. Looking for options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals.
Sarah Tew/CNET

ExpressVPN

Best VPN for streaming

ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 a month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 35% -- the equivalent of $8.32 a month -- if you get an annual subscription. 

Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

See at ExpressVPN

Watch Grey's Anatomy, season 20, in the US
Sarah Tew/CNET

YouTube TV

Carries ABC with season 20 of Grey's Anatomy live in the US

There are numerous live TV streaming services available in the US that carry ABC, allowing you to watch season 20 of Grey's Anatomy as soon as it airs on Thursdays, and YouTube TV is our favorite. It costs $73 per month. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area.

See at YouTube TV

Hulu Plus Live TV

Carries ABC

Hulu Plus Live TV carries ABC and comes with unlimited DVR. Though it's one of the pricier live TV streamers, at $77 per month, it includes access to Disney Plus, ESPN Plus and Hulu's on-demand catalog at no extra charge.

See at Hulu Plus Live TV

Hulu

Carries season 20 of Grey's Anatomy in the US (new episodes stream Fridays)

ABC will be showing season 20 of Grey's Anatomy in the US. That also means episodes will be available to stream on Hulu every Friday, one day after they air on ABC.

New Hulu subscribers can take advantage of a Hulu free trial for 30 days on its With-Ads or No-Ads plan. After the trial ends, the service will set you back $8 per month. There's also the option of the Disney Plus bundle with Hulu thrown in from $10 per month.

See at Hulu

Watch Grey's Anatomy, season 20, in Canada
CTV

CTV

Carries season 20 of Grey's Anatomy in Canada

The great news for Canadian drama fans is that they can watch season 20 of Grey's Anatomy in tandem with American viewers and for free. Episodes will be broadcast weekly on Thursday's at 9 p.m. ET from March 14 via CTV, as well as the CTV website and mobile app.

See at CTV

How to watch Grey's Anatomy, season 20, in the UK and Australia

There's a little bit of a wait in store for fans of this medical drama in the UK and Australia. Grey's Anatomy will be available to watch exclusively via Disney Plus in both regions, but episodes will be released weekly on the streaming service from March 28 — that's a full two weeks after they've been broadcast in the US. 
Disney+

Disney Plus

Carries season 20 of Grey's Anatomy in the UK and Australia

The service is the exclusive home of Disney's massive back catalog, while also giving you on-demand access to the entire Marvel canon, every Pixar movie, plus National Geographic content.

In the UK, Disney Plus Standard is priced at £8 per month or £80 per year, and includes download functionality and no adverts. Disney Plus Premium costs £11 per month or £110 per year and allows you to stream on four devices at once, as well as in 4K and HDR, plus enhanced Dolby Atmos audio.

In Australia, the service essentially mirrors the two UK offerings, with the Standard tier priced at $14 a month or AU$140 for a year, while the Premium tier will set you back AU$18 a month or AU$180 for a yearlong subscription. 

See at Disney Plus

Tips for streaming Grey's Anatomy, season 20, using a VPN

  • With four variables at play — your ISP, browser, video streaming provider and VPN — experience and success may vary.
  • If you don't see your desired location as a default option for ExpressVPN, try using the "search for city or country" option.
  • If you're having trouble viewing after you've turned on your VPN and set it to the correct viewing area, there are two things you can try for a quick fix. First, log in to your streaming service subscription account and make sure the address registered for the account is an address in the correct viewing area. If not, you may need to change the physical address on file with your account. Second, some smart TVs — like Roku — don't have VPN apps you can install directly on the device itself. Instead, you'll have to install the VPN on your router or the mobile hotspot you're using (like your phone) so that any device on its Wi-Fi network now appears in the correct viewing location.
  • All the VPN providers we recommend have helpful instructions on their main site for quickly installing the VPN on your router. In some cases with smart TV services, after you install a network's app, you'll be asked to verify a numeric code or click a link sent to your email address on file for your smart TV. This is where having a VPN on your router will also help, since both devices will appear to be in the correct location. 
  • And remember, browsers can often give away a location despite using a VPN, so be sure you're using a privacy-first browser to log in to your services. We normally recommend Brave.