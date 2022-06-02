Google Updates Android Messaging, Accessibility Features and More

Google announced Thursday a new update for Android users, filled with new messaging and accessibility features.

"From more expressive ways to message your friends to subtle but smart upgrades to entertainment and accessibility, we ensure that every interaction with your Android device is more helpful than the last," Google wrote in a release.

Some of the upgraded features let Android users turn their messages into text stickers, while others read a description of an image to users with low vision or blindness.

CNET is updating this story.