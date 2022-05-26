Google: Android 13 Beta 2.1 Update Is Available Now

Google released Android 13 Beta 2.1 on Thursday. The update comes less than a month since the release of Android 13 Beta 2, and brings a handful of bug fixes and some stability improvements.

Some of the bug fixes include an issue where typing in the search bar resulted in a blank list of suggestions and an issue where a device would crash and restart when turning on hotspot. Other fixes include an issue where devices would crash and restart after disconnecting from Android Auto and an issue where the call dialing sound could be heard in the background during a phone call.

The update is available for Pixel phones back to the Pixel 4.

Android 13 was announced in February, and the operating system has been in beta since then. Google is expected to officially release Android 13 to the public this fall.

Android 13 is expected to bring more Material You personalizations, increased tools for privacy and security, more RCS messaging support, a revamped Google Wallet and better integrations with Chromebooks, watches, TVs, cars and smart home devices.