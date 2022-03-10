James Martin/CNET

War in Ukraine

Google has started rolling out a rapid Air Raid Alerts system for Android users in Ukraine as the Russian invasion of the country continues.

"Tragically, millions of people in Ukraine now rely on air strike alerts to try to get to safety," Google said in a statement Thursday. "This work is supplemental to the country's existing air raid alert systems and based on alerts already being delivered by the Ukrainian government."

This announcement comes a day after Russian forces reportedly bombed a maternity and children's hospital in the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

Google also announced it's developing a way for hotel owners in countries around Ukraine to indicate whether they are offering free or discounted accommodations for refugees fleeing the invading forces. As of Thursday, more than 2 million refugees had escaped the country. Google last week added refugee resources for asylum seekers leaving Ukraine and added an SOS Alert on Search.

"As we compile this information over the coming weeks, we'll make it possible for people to quickly find these places on Search and Maps," Google said.

Google is also pausing the majority of its commercial activities in Russia, including new Cloud sign-ups, payments function for many Google services and monetization features for YouTube viewers in Russia. Google previously suspended its ad business in Russia and disabled live traffic data in Ukraine for safety.