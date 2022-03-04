Google Suspends Ads in Russia

Getty

War in Ukraine

Google has suspended all advertising in Russia after government officials there demanded that the company stop showing what it called false ads about Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In a rare move, Google paused its ad business in Russia, including search, YouTube and display marketing. The decision came a few days after the company suspended advertising of content produced by Russian state media. Google had already blocked ads related to the conflict because the company said it didn't want people to exploit the war for financial gain.

"In light of the extraordinary circumstances, we're pausing Google ads in Russia," Google said Friday in a written statement. "The situation is evolving quickly, and we will continue to share updates when appropriate."

On Thursday, The Wall Street Journal reported that Russian communications watchdog Roskomnadzor demanded that Google stop showing online video ads with what it called false political information about Ukraine. It accused YouTube of running ad campaigns to misinform Russians about current events.