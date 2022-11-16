Google Maps Cheat Sheet: All the Navigation Tricks You Need to Know

If you're like me, you use a navigation app like Google Maps anytime you're traveling somewhere -- even if it's just an hour away and a location you travel to frequently. Doing so may help you avoid long commute times, traffic hazards, wrecks, tolls and other potential obstacles to reaching your destination. If you're looking for extra tricks and tips to make Google Maps even more useful, we've compiled a list.
Check out all the ways you can use Google Maps to help you get to your destination, explore new areas and more. Also, check out these other CNET cheat sheets: Your complete guide to the Apple iOS update and your complete guide to the newest iPhone.
Google Maps tricks you'll want to use ASAP
Google Maps has tons of not-so-easy-to-find features, but CNET has dug them up for you. Here are some favorites that you won't want to forget.
- 3 Google Maps Features You'll Want to Try Out
- 6 Useful Google Maps Tricks You Didn't Know Until Today
- Google Maps Is More Than Just Driving Directions. 5 Clever Tricks to Start Using Today
- Google Maps Lets You Draw in Missing Roads. Here's How
Google Maps tips for the foodie
If you dine out frequently, you may have used some of these Google Maps tips in the past when planning a dinner night out. See what else you've been missing out on.
- Hungry? 7 Ways Google Can Help You Figure Out Dinner
- This Google Maps Feature Lets You Visit Restaurants From Home
Google Maps tips for the frequent traveler
If you're always on the road, learning a few Google Maps tricks can help you along the way. Here are several to use while traveling.
- Traveling Soon? Use These 8 Google Travel Tips
- Google Maps: 15 Fascinating Places to Explore From Home
- This Google Maps Tool Alerts Friends When You Make It to Your Destination
- Avoid Crowded Public Transportation With These Google Maps' Features
We'll continue to add new Google Maps features here.