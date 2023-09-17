Giants vs. Cardinals Livestream: How to Watch NFL Week 2 Online Today

The good news for the Giants after last Sunday night's horrible 40-0 loss to the Cowboys is that it certainly seems like things can't really go much worse.

In Week 2, New York heads down to Arizona to take on a Cardinals team that is still without quarterback Kyler Murray.

Murray is starting the season on the physically unable to perform list, meaning he will miss at least the first four games.

There is some hope in Arizona, however, that he may still play this year though there was also plenty of doubt about that.

This Week 2 tilt is set for 4:05 p.m. ET (1:05 p.m. PT) on Fox. Here is how you can watch, even if the game isn't available on your local Fox channel.

The game will be shown on TV in the Phoenix, New York City and Buffalo areas (according to 506 Sports) on live TV streaming services, but there may be cases where you're blocked because of an internet location glitch or just want an added layer of privacy for streaming. There is an option that doesn't require subscribing to something like NFL Sunday Ticket or NFL Plus, or searching the internet for a sketchy website: You can use a virtual private network, or VPN.

Here's how you can watch the game from anywhere in the US with a VPN.

Brian Daboll's men endured a devastating 40-0 loss on their own turf in the New York Giant's season opener against NFC East rivals the Dallas Cowboys. Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Giants vs. Cardinals: When and where?



For Week 2 of the NFL season, the Cardinals host the Giants at 4:05 p.m. ET (1:05 a.m. PT) on Sunday. The game is set to take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, home of the Cardinals.

How to watch the Giants vs. Cardinals game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally due to incorrectly applied blackout restrictions, you may need a different way to watch the game and that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, plus it's a great idea for when you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, nonblackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US and Canada, as long as you've got a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.

Livestream the Giants vs. Cardinals game in the US

This week's Giants-Cardinals game is on Fox, so in addition to a VPN set to an area carrying the game (see tips below) you'll need a live TV streaming service that carries a local Fox affiliate that's broadcasting the game. The least expensive such service is Sling TV Blue.

Numerous other live TV streaming services carry local Fox stations as well, namely YouTube TV, Hulu Plus Live TV, DirecTV Stream and FuboTV. They all cost more than Sling TV, but they also carry more channels, including football-broadcasting channels like ESPN. Check out our live TV streaming services guide for details.

If you live in an area where the game is being broadcast, an over-the-air antenna connected to your TV provides another option for Fox. The best part about antennas is that there are no streaming or monthly fees required, though you will need to make sure you have good reception.

Quick tips for streaming Giants vs. Cardinals using a VPN