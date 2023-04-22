Gervonta 'Tank' Davis vs. Ryan Garcia Livestream: When It Starts and How to Watch

The highly anticipated fight between Gervonta "Tank" Davis and Ryan Garcia is here. On Saturday night in Las Vegas, the two undefeated professional boxers will step into the ring together and only one will leave with a perfect record. Boxing fans have been anxiously awaiting this matchup to take place for quite a while. The fight is being billed as "It Doesn't Get Any Better Than This."

Davis has a total of 28 fights under his belt, 26 of which he's won via knockout. Garcia has had 23 fights to date with 19 of them ending in knockouts. Garcia has the height and reach advantage, coming in at about 6 inches taller than Davis with an extra 3 inches of reach. There's an immense amount of power behind each fighter, and with this many combined knockouts between the two it will be very interesting to see how long thy can stay on their feet in the ring together.

Here are all the details of tonight's big fight, including start time, how to watch it and more.

Sye Williams/Getty Images

Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia date and start times

Davis vs. Garcia takes place tonight, April 22, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The event is set to start at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) with the main card starting at around 11 p.m. ET (8 p.m. PT). Timing is subject to change for the main card based on the length of undercard fights.

How to watch Davis vs. Garcia from anywhere

If you find yourself unable to view Davis vs. Garcia locally, you may need a different way to watch the fight -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on the day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, nonblackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.

How to watch Davis vs. Garcia in the US

Saturday's big fight is available via pay-per-view at several streaming providers making it super easy to catch all of the action on your smart TV, streaming box or mobile device. The pricing is consistent across streaming services at $85, so really the choice comes down to which is your preferred service.

DAZN Watch Davis vs. Garcia for $85 Folks in the US can watch Davis vs. Garcia on DAZN. It's a pay-per-view event, though, and not included in your standard DAZN subscription. The cost is $85 and if you're not currently subscribed to DAZN, your PPV purchase will also grant you an entire month of the DAZN subscription service. $85 at DAZN

Showtime Watch Davis vs. Garcia for $85 Showtime is another streaming option for the Davis vs. Garcia fight, with the PPV costing $85. A Showtime subscription is not required to watch the fight there and you can stream the action across various platforms where the Showtime app is available, such as smart TVs and streaming sticks. $85 at Showtime

Sling TV Watch Davis vs. Garcia for $85 If you're already set up with a Sling account, that may be the easiest way to add on this pay-per-view fight. It's also $85 there and is available to paying Sling customers or registered Sling Freestream users (though you'll need to add a payment method to your account to purchase it). $85 at Sling

In addition to the above streaming options, several cable providers are offering the Davis vs. Garcia fight. Pricing may vary so you'll want to check your own network for details, but the below providers are all showing the big fight:

How to watch Davis vs. Garcia in the UK

If you live in the UK, it's very easy -- and cheap -- for you to watch the Davis vs. Garcia fight, with DAZN being the go-to option. It's available as part of your standard subscription at no extra cost.

DAZN £10 per month in the UK Unlike other places around the globe, you don't have to pay over the odds for PPV access to the Davis vs. Garcia fight in the UK -- it's available via DAZN at no extra cost. As long as you have an active subscription, from £10 per month, you'll be able to watch the action on fight night, though you'll need to be up in the early hours UK time to watch it, with ringwalks expected at 4 a.m. BST on Sunday. See at DAZN

How to watch Davis vs. Garcia in Australia

Similar to US viewers, Australian boxing fans will need to purchase a DAZN PPV for the Davis vs. Garcia fight.

DAZN Watch Davis vs. Garcia in Australia for AU$15 Stream the Davis vs. Garcia fight Down Under via DAZN for AU$15, in addition to the regular $14 per month subscription cost. The start time is scheduled for 10 a.m. AEST on Sunday, April 23. See at DAZN

Davis vs. Garcia full fight card



In addition to the big main event, there are a number of other fights taking place at the T-Mobile Arena tonight. According to DAZN, the full list includes: