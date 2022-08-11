FTC Looking Into Rules About Collecting, Selling People's Personal Data

The Federal Trade Commission announced Thursday it is looking into rules around companies that profit off of collecting and selling people's personal data. The FTC calls this practice commercial surveillance and defines it as "the business of collecting, analyzing, and profiting from information about people."

"Firms now collect personal data on individuals at a massive scale and in a stunning array of contexts," FTC Chair Lina M. Khan wrote in a news release.

The FTC is also looking into new rules on lax data security practices that put people's personal data at risk. Data breaches have increased by 14% in the first quarter this year, and this is after a record number of data breaches in 2021.

This push for new rules is also getting bipartisan support.

"As a longtime advocate for comprehensive privacy protections, I wholeheartedly support the FTC's efforts to explore strong online privacy rules," Sen. Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.) said in a news release.

"I hope today's action by the FTC helps underscore the urgency for the House to bring the American Data Privacy and Protection Act to the floor and for the Senate Commerce Committee to advance it through committee," Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), cosponsor of the act, said in a news release.

The FTC announced it is seeking the public's input on whether these new rules are warranted or not. People can share their thoughts on the topic at a virtual, public forum scheduled to be held on Sept. 8 from 2 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET.

In April, Khan pushed for new privacy rules and limits on what data companies can collect. She questioned whether companies should be allowed to collect consumer data indiscriminately while keeping most consumers in the dark about how their data is being used.

"I believe we should approach data privacy and security protections by considering substantive limits rather than just procedural protections, which tend to create process requirements, while sidestepping more fundamental questions about whether certain types of data collection and processing should be permitted in the first place," she said at the time.

For more on privacy and security, check out how much internet crime cost people in 2021 and how the fight for data privacy is ramping up.