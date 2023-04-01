Final Four 2023: How to Livestream March Madness Today on CBS

This March has been madder than most. We have arrived at the Final Four with neither a No. 1 nor a No. 2 nor a No. 3 seed left in the field. No. 4 UConn is the highest seed remaining, followed by a pair of No. 5 seeds in Miami and San Diego State. The Cinderella of this year's dance is No. 9 Florida Atlanta. It's the first Final Four appearance for every school other than UConn. The last time the Final Four featured three first-time participants was over 50 years ago in 1970.

Florida Atlantic faces San Diego State in the first game today, Saturday Apr. 1 at 6:09 p.m. ET (3:09 p.m. PT), with UConn and Miami in the nightcap scheduled to start at 8:49 p.m. ET (5:49 p.m. PT). Both games will be broadcast on CBS. Here's everything you need to watch and livestream the Final Four today and the national championship game on Monday night.

What is the Final Four TV schedule? The schedule and channels for the Final Four and national championship game are listed below (all times ET). Saturday, April 1 No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 9 Florida Atlantic, 6:09 p.m. on CBS

No. 4 UConn vs. No. 5 Miami (Florida), 8:49 p.m. on CBS Monday, April 3 NCAA championship game: 9:20 p.m. on CBS

What does the March Madness bracket look like now? Your bracket is certainly busted at this point, but if you want to see how the tournament has played out, the full, updated bracket can be found on the NCAA's website.

Which channel is broadcasting the Final Four? The Final Four and national championship game will air on CBS and stream on Paramount Plus.

Can I stream March Madness for free? Go to the NCAA's March Madness Live site or use its March Madness Live app and you'll be able to watch games for free. You can watch March Madness Live on iOS and Android devices, along with Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Xbox. The app also supports AirPlay and Chromecast. As with most things that are free, there's a catch. Without proving you're a pay-TV subscriber, you get only a three-hour preview, after which point you'll need to log in to continue watching.

You can use a live TV streaming service to watch March Madness. Three of the five live TV streaming services offer the two channels needed to watch every tournament game, but keep in mind that not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries CBS in your area.

You can also use Paramount Plus to watch the three remaining games that will be on CBS.

Paramount Plus, CNET Paramount Plus costs $10 a month for its Premium plan and will show March Madness games broadcast on CBS, including the Final Four and national championship game. Read our Paramount Plus review.

Hulu Hulu with Live TV costs $70 a month and includes CBS. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

Sarah Tew/CNET YouTube TV costs $73 a month and includes CBS. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

DirecTV Stream DirecTV Stream's basic $75-a-month plan includes CBS. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our DirecTV Stream review.

Fubo TV FuboTV's basic plan costs $75 a month and includes CBS. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

All the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.