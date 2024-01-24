Farmers Insurance Open 2024: TV Schedule Today, How to Watch, Stream All the PGA Tour Golf From Anywhere

With a cool $1.62 million prize and 500 FedEx Cup points up for grabs, defending champ Max Homa will be hoping to replicate his heroics from last year at the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open.

This year's field includes local hero Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, Collin Morikawa and Keegan Bradley.

The 2024 edition of the tournament takes place across two courses, with players having to negotiate Torrey Pines' North and South on Wednesday and Thursday, before sticking to the familiar setting of the South course for the decisive final two rounds.

The Farmers Insurance Open stands out as the only tournament on the current PGA Tour calendar that takes place from Wednesday to Saturday. The unusual scheduling is made in order to avoid clashing with Sunday's NFL conference finals.

Max Homa won the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open after a six-under-par final round of 66. Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

What is the US TV schedule for the Farmers Insurance Open 2024? Linear TV coverage of the Farmers Insurance Open in the US is on The Golf Channel and CBS. That means you'll also be able to live stream both networks feeds via online service Peacock. For more comprehensive coverage, steaming service ESPN Plus offers extended PGA Tour Live access, offering marquee groups, featured groups, featured hole and the main action feeds. Here's the full TV schedule (all times ET). Wednesday to Thursday Golf Channel, Peacock: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

ESPN Plus: 11:45 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday Golf Channel, Peacock: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. CBS, Peacock: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

ESPN Plus: 12:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday Golf Channel, Peacock: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

CBS, Peacock: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.



ESPN Plus: 12:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.



Livestream the Farmers Insurance Open 2024 in the US

Linear TV coverage in the US is on The Golf Channel and CBS, while streaming service Peacock also boasts the same coverage of the entire tournament.

For more comprehensive coverage, PGA Tour Live streaming coverage takes place Wednesday through Saturday on ESPN Plus, offering main action feeds, marquee groups, featured groups and featured hole coverage.

Four of the major live TV streaming services offer The Golf Channel.

Livestream the Farmers Insurance Open 2024 in the UK

Golf fans in the UK can watch the tournament live on Sky Sports. The tournament will be broadcast across its Sky Sports Golf and Main Events channels, with further coverage on its Red Button service.

Now Watch the Farmers Insurance Open 2024 in the UK for £35 Viewers in the UK will be able to watch the Farmers Insurance Open 2024 on Sky Sports Golf, with extensive coverage of each day's play. Subscribers can also stream the action via the Sky Go app. Sky subsidiary Now (formerly Now TV) offers streaming access to Sky Sports channels with a Now Sports membership. You can get a day of access for £12 (perhaps just for the final round), or sign up to a monthly plan from £35 a month to watch all four days of the tournament. See at Now

Livestream the Farmers Insurance Open 2024 in Australia

The Farmers Insurance Open 2024 can be watched Down Under on Fox Sports via Foxtel. If you're not a Fox subscriber, your best option is to sign up for streaming service Kayo Sports.

Kayo Sports Watch the Farmers Insurance Open 2024 in Australia for AU$35 A Kayo Sports subscription starts at AU$25 a month and lets you stream on one screen, while its Premium tier costs AU$35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices. The service gives you access to a wide range of sports including F1, NRL, NFL, NHL and MLB, and there are no lock-in contracts. Better still, if you're a new customer, you can take advantage of a one-week Kayo Sports free trial. See at Kayo Sports

Stream the Farmers Insurance Open 2024 in Canada



Live coverage of the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open will be available in Canada via TSN. Cord-cutters can watch via the network's streaming service TSN Plus. Coverage of the third round starts at 5 p.m. ET on Friday and at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday for the final round.

