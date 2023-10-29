Falcons vs. Titans Livestream: How to Watch NFL Week 8 Online Today

The 2-4 Titans have dropped two straight and may be without their starting quarterback on Sunday. Ryan Tannehill injured his ankle in last week's loss in London. The Titans will turn to both Will Levis and Malik Willis against the Falcons if Tannehill can't go. For the 4-3 Falcons, mystery surrounds the status of running back Bijan Robinson. The electric rookie had only one carry last week but was not listed on the team's injury report. Robinson has practiced this week, however, and appears set to face the Titans on Sunday.

The Falcons and Titans kick off in Tennessee at 1 p.m. PT (4 p.m. ET) on CBS. Here's how you can watch, even if the game isn't available on your local CBS channel.

The game will be shown on TV in the Atlanta and Nashville areas (according to 506 Sports) on live TV streaming services, but there may be cases where you're blocked because of an internet location glitch or just want an added layer of privacy for streaming. There is an option that doesn't require subscribing to something like NFL Sunday Ticket or NFL Plus, or searching the internet for a sketchy website: You can use a virtual private network, or VPN.

Here's how you can watch the game from anywhere in the US with a VPN.

An ankle injury looks set to rule Ryan Tannehill out for Sunday's game. Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Falcons vs. Titans game today: When and where?

This Week 8 NFL fixture sees the Titans host the Falcons at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT) on Sunday. The game will take place at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, home of the Titans.

How to watch the Falcons vs. Titans game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally due to incorrectly applied blackout restrictions, you may need a different way to watch the game and that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, plus it's a great idea for when you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, nonblackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US and Canada, as long as you've got a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

How to watch Falcons vs. Titans in the US

This week's Falcons-Titans game is on CBS, so in addition to a VPN you'll need a live TV streaming service that carries a local CBS affiliate that's broadcasting the game. The good news for football fans is that CBS is available on most of the major streaming services. The least expensive option is Paramount Plus.

Numerous other live TV streaming services carry local CBS stations as well, namely YouTube TV, Hulu Plus Live TV, DirecTV Stream and Fubo. They all cost far more than Paramount Plus, but they also carry many live channels, including football broadcasting channels like Fox and ESPN. Check out our live TV streaming services guide for details.

If you live in an area where the game is being broadcast, an over-the-air antenna connected to your TV provides another option for CBS. The best part about antennas is that there are no streaming or monthly fees required, though you will need to make sure you have good reception.

