Facebook Memories You'd Rather Forget? Here's How to Block Them

Facebook Memories are usually good for a laugh, a cringe (the mid-2000s, right?) or a fond recollection. However, the daily memories can go back more than a decade depending on how long you've used Facebook, and there are likely more than a few we'd like to forget.

Instead of being caught off guard by regrettable memories, you can customize your Facebook settings to hide them. Here's how to do it:

1. Open the Facebook app on your phone

2. Tap the Settings bars in the top-right corner of the screen

3. Choose Memories

4. Tap the Gear icon in the top-right corner

5. You can choose between All Memories, Highlights or None. All Memories means Facebook will show you all your memories from that day, Highlights will only show you special videos and collections, and None means you won't get notifications for any memories.

If you want something more specific, you can choose to hide memories involving specific users and date ranges. Follow the steps above, but instead tap People and type in a user's name that you want to hide from your memories. The user(s) won't be notified, and your selections are saved automatically.

Follow the same steps to hide date ranges, but in this case tap Dates. From there, you can enter almost any span of time -- a day, a week, month or an entire year -- going back in time to well before 2000. When you're done, tap Save.

For more information, check out the privacy setting that keeps Facebook from tracking you and where the Meta stands on a new media bill.