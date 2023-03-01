Steam Deck Evolves Venus, Jupiter Cozy Up 'Stranger Things' Prequel Windows 11 Gets iPhone Messages Ted Lasso Biscuits Ice Cream 'The Mandalorian' Recap 15 Unhealthy Foods That Aren't Women's History Month Films, Shows
Meta Will Reportedly Release AR Glasses in 2027

The glasses will purportedly be able to create holographic avatars "in the real world."

Kourtnee Jackson headshot
Kourtnee Jackson
A man holding a pair of non-branded AR glasses, which includes futuristic technology that Meta hopes to build on.
Techa Tungateja/Getty Images

Meta shared its latest strategy for augmented and virtual reality development with employees, according to a report leaked to The Verge. The company's roadmap presentation reportedly outlined launch plans for its first pair of fully operational AR glasses. Employees can begin testing them out in 2024 with the public launch to follow in 2027.

Back in 2021, Meta released augmented reality Ray-Ban smart glasses in partnership with Luxottica, which integrated tech for phone calls, photos, videos and listening to music. 

More to come.