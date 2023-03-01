Meta Will Reportedly Release AR Glasses in 2027

Meta shared its latest strategy for augmented and virtual reality development with employees, according to a report leaked to The Verge. The company's roadmap presentation reportedly outlined launch plans for its first pair of fully operational AR glasses. Employees can begin testing them out in 2024 with the public launch to follow in 2027.

Back in 2021, Meta released augmented reality Ray-Ban smart glasses in partnership with Luxottica, which integrated tech for phone calls, photos, videos and listening to music.

More to come.