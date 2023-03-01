Meta Will Reportedly Release AR Glasses in 2027

The glasses will purportedly be able to create holographic avatars "in the real world."
Kourtnee Jackson
Kourtnee JacksonWriter
Kourtnee covers TV streaming services and home entertainment news and reviews at CNET. She previously worked as an entertainment reporter at Showbiz Cheat Sheet where she wrote about film, television, music, celebrities, and streaming platforms.
Kourtnee is a longtime cord-cutter who's subscribed to streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Crunchyroll, Sling, Spotify and more. As a real-life user of these services, she tracks the latest developments in streaming
Though Kourtnee hasn't won any journalism awards yet, she's been a Netflix streaming subscriber since 2012 and knows the magic of its hidden codes.
A man holding a pair of non-branded AR glasses, which includes futuristic technology that Meta hopes to build on.
Techa Tungateja/Getty Images
Meta shared its latest strategy for augmented and virtual reality development with employees, according to a report leaked to The Verge. The company's roadmap presentation reportedly outlined launch plans for its first pair of fully operational AR glasses. Employees can begin testing them out in 2024 with the public launch to follow in 2027.
Back in 2021, Meta released augmented reality Ray-Ban smart glasses in partnership with Luxottica, which integrated tech for phone calls, photos, videos and listening to music.
More to come.
