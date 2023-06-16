England vs. Australia Livestream: How to Watch 1st Test Ashes Cricket From Anywhere

The battle for the iconic urn gets underway on Thursday, as England take on holders Australia at Edgbaston in the first Test match of this summer's Ashes cricket series.

A sporting rivalry which dates back to 1882, this year's edition of the loosely biennial series is arguably the most eagerly awaited for a generation.

With their new, aggressive "Bazball" playing style, England look a far more formidable proposition under the stewardship of skipper Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum from the one that slumped to a 4-0 series defeat by the Aussies back in January last year.

Hopes have been raised for the hosts following their convincing 3-0 winter victory in Pakistan, while the tourists come into this series on a high after dominating India at The Oval in the final of the World Test Championship.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the match live wherever you are in the world.

Possibly the smallest trophy in world sport. Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

England vs. Australia 1st Test: When and where?



The first Test of this summer Ashes series between England and Australia takes place at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham on Friday, June 16. Play is set to start at 11 a.m. BST local time in the UK (8 p.m. AEST in Australia, 6 a.m. ET or 3 a.m. PT in the US, and 3:30 p.m. IST in India).

How to watch the England vs. Australia 1st Test online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the match -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Australia, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.



Livestream the England vs. Australia 1st Test in the UK

Cricket fans in the UK can watch all the action live from Egbaston via Sky and its dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel, which has the rights to show the entire Ashes series live. If you already have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, you can stream the first Test via its Sky Go app, but cord-cutters will want to get set up with a Now account, and a Now Sports membership, to stream the race.

Now Watch the Ashes 2023 in the UK from £12 Sky subsidiary Now (formerly Now TV) offers streaming access to Sky Sports channels with a Now Sports membership. You can get a day of access for £12, or sign up to a monthly plan from £25 per month right now. See at Now

Livestream the 1st Ashes Test in Australia for free



Aussie sports fans can enjoy the entire Ashes series broadcast on free-to-air network Channel 9.

That also means you'll be able to live stream all the cricket action for free via the broadcaster's 9Now streaming service.

Livestream the England vs. Australia 1st Test in the US



This first Ashes clash is streaming on dedicated cricket service Willow TV, as well as ESPN Plus, where coverage starts at 6 a.m. ET (3 a.m. PT).

Livestream the England vs. Australia 1st Test in India

Cricket fans in India can watch this first Ashes encounter by tuning into the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel or by signing up to the Sony Liv streaming service.

Sony Liv Streaming the Ashes cricket series in India Sony Liv's coverage of the Ashes requires a premium subscription, which currently costs Rs 999 for a year, Rs 699 for six months, or Rs 299 per month. For cricket fans who only want to watch the action while on the move, a mobile-only plan can be had for Rs 599 per year. See at Sony Liv

Quick tips for streaming cricket using a VPN

