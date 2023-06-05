X
WWDC: Everything We ExpectRemote Working in ParadiseBest Mineral SunscreensBest Solar CompaniesCNET CouponsMeal Subscription vs. TakeoutBest Satellite Internet ProvidersCurrent Mortgage Rates
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement

Watch Summer 'Love Island' 2023: Stream Season 10 Anywhere for Free

A new group of hopeful singletons have jetted off to holiday island of Mallorca.

kevin-lynch-profile-image
kevin-lynch-profile-image
Kevin Lynch Contributor
Kevin Lynch is a London-born, Dublin-based writer and journalist. The author of Steve Jobs: A Biographic Portrait, Kevin is a regular feature writer for a number of tech sites and the former Technology Editor for the Daily Mirror. He has also served as editor of GuinnessWorldRecords.com and has been a member of the judging panel for the BAFTA British Academy Video Game Awards.
See full bio
Jared DiPane
Jared DiPane
Jared DiPane Managing Editor, Commerce
Jared DiPane is a Managing Editor on CNET's Commerce Team. He leads a team which helps find and deliver all the best deals and tips on how to maximize your money. With over 10 years of experience, he's managed commerce content and initiatives for Digital Trends, Mobile Nations, & Future PLC. When not deal hunting, he's likely spending time with his family, building something or researching his next big purchase.
Expertise Deals and Shopping Tips
See full bio
Kevin Lynch
Jared DiPane
4 min read
See at ExpressVPN
Express VPN
ExpressVPN
Best VPN for streaming
See at ExpressVPN
See at ITV
itvx-logo-black
ITV
Carries Summer Love Island 2023 in the UK
See at ITV
See at 9Now
The logo for streaming service 9Now.
Channel 9
Carries Love Island (UK) in Australia
See at 9Now
See at Hulu
The logo for streaming service Hulu
Hulu
Carries Love Island (UK) in the US
See at Hulu

The quest to couple up and capture the hearts of the TV-viewing public resumes, with an all new season of Love Island about to hit TV screens around the globe.

This latest summer installment of the hot reality show will bring together a new batch of hopefuls to an idyllic Balearic mansion in Mallorca, Spain, with model-turned-TV presenter Maya Jama once again serving as host.

Among the singletons heading into the villa are semi-pro soccer player Tyrique, Irish real estate agent Catherine and Beautician Ruhee.

Don't miss a moment of the steamy drama by following our guide to watching Summer Love Island 2023 from anywhere in the world.

The cast of TV show Summer Love Island 2023.
ITV

When does Summer Love Island 2023 start?

It depends on where you live. 

In the UK, season 10 of Love Island (UK) starts on Monday, June 5. New episodes are set to be broadcast every day at 9 p.m. BST on ITV2 in the UK, (That's 1 p.m. PT and 4 p.m. ET in the US and 6 a.m. AEST the next day in Australia), with Saturday night's episodes featuring "unseen bits" from the week's action.

Outside the UK, it's also available in Australia on Channel 9's on-demand service, 9Now. 

For US viewers, there's set to be a bit of a wait, with no confirmed air date or broadcaster. However, we expect to see the season 10 episodes appear on Hulu a couple of weeks after they've aired in the UK.

How to watch Summer Love Island 2023 from anywhere on VPN

So what if you're traveling outside your home country and want to enjoy the show or want an added layer of privacy for streaming? There is an option that doesn't require searching the internet for a sketchy website: You can use a VPN, or virtual private network.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the show. If you find yourself unable to watch locally, a VPN can come in handy. Plus, it's a great idea for when you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

Most VPNs, like CNET's Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it easy to virtually change your location. Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals.

Express VPN
Sarah Tew/CNET

ExpressVPN

Best VPN for streaming

ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 per month. But you can save 49% plus get three months of access for free -- the equivalent of $6.67 per month -- if you get an annual subscription. 

Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

See at ExpressVPN

Stream for free in the UK

itvx-logo-black
ITV

ITV

Carries Summer Love Island 2023 in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch every episode of Love Island season 10 for free. The show is exclusive to ITV, with episodes shown every evening on ITV2 at 9 p.m., UK time. You'll also be able to watch the show online for free via the network's on demand streaming service ITVX (formerly ITV Hub) from anywhere.

See at ITV

Stream in Australia

The logo for streaming service 9Now.

Channel 9

Carries Love Island (UK) in Australia

Channel 9's on-demand service, 9Now, has been the place to watch Love Island (UK) in the past and that's the case for this season, which starts on June 7 in Australia. That means Aussies will need to avoid spoilers on social media as they'll be a couple of days behind the UK.

See at 9Now

Watch in the US

The logo for streaming service Hulu

Hulu

Carries Love Island (UK) in the US

While no US broadcaster is currently confirmed to show season 10 of Love Island in the US, the smart money is on Hulu. The service has previously shown past seasons in the States, albeit a couple of weeks behind the UK, and that's how we're expecting things to pan out again this time.

New Hulu subscribers can take advantage of a Hulu free trial for 30 days on its With-Ads or No-Ads plan. After the trial ends, the service will set you back $8 a month. There's also the option of the Disney Plus bundle with Hulu thrown in from $10 a month.

See at Hulu

Tips for streaming the Summer Love Island 2023 using a VPN

  • With four variables at play -- your ISP, browser, video streaming provider and VPN -- experience and success may vary.
  • If you don't see your desired location as a default option for ExpressVPN, try using the "search for city or country" option.
  • If you're having trouble viewing after you've turned on your VPN and set it to the correct viewing area, there are two things you can try for a quick fix. First, log in to your streaming service subscription account and make sure the address registered for the account is an address in the correct viewing area. If not, you may need to change the physical address on file with your account. Second, some smart TVs -- like Roku -- don't have VPN apps you can install directly on the device itself. Instead, you'll have to install the VPN on your router or the mobile hotspot you're using (like your phone) so that any device on its Wi-Fi network now appears in the correct viewing location.
  • All of the VPN providers we recommend have helpful instructions on their main site for quickly installing the VPN on your router. In some cases with smart TV services, after you install a network's app, you'll be asked to verify a numeric code or click a link sent to your email address on file for your smart TV. This is where having a VPN on your router will also help, since both devices will appear to be in the correct location. 
  • And remember, browsers can often give away a location despite using a VPN, so be sure you're using a privacy-first browser to log into your services. We normally recommend Brave.