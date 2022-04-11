Doordash Launches $5 Subscription Plan For Students

Gabby Jones/Bloomberg via Getty Images

DoorDash is launching a new, discounted subscription plan for college students. DashPass for Students, announced Monday, will cost $4.99 per month -- half the price of the standard monthly DashPass subscription -- or $48 for the annual student plan option.

The student plan comes with several "always-on" benefits: unlimited free delivery on orders above $12, DoorDash credits of 5% back on pickup orders from eligible restaurants, and members-only promos and exclusive menu items.

"Access to convenient, fast, and affordable ways to get everything you need is key for busy students on the go," CMO Kofi Amoo-Gottfried said in a statement. "With the launch of DashPass for Students, we're excited to change the game for students with a plan that's designed specifically for them and provides access to everything from late night study snacks and grocery items to school supplies and dorm essentials."

All undergraduate and graduate students at accredited colleges and universities across the US are eligible for the $5 student plan.