DoorDash launches a new 'ultra-fast' grocery delivery service

Gabby Jones/Bloomberg/Getty Images

DoorDash unveiled on Monday a new direct-to-your-door grocery delivery service in New York City. The popular food delivery company promises "ultra-fast" deliveries in under 15 minutes from a new DashMart location in NYC's Chelsea neighborhood with more locations coming in the next few months, according to a DoorDash blog post.

The DashMart location is open daily from 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. and offers customers a selection of groceries, household items, frozen foods and local products.

DoorDash also said that the new delivery service will rely on employees instead of independent contractors unlike the main DoorDash platform. DashMart deliveries will be operated by DashCorps, a mix of full- and part-time local employees with fixed schedules who will be paid $15 per hour, plus tips, according to the company.

"This announcement brings together much of what DoorDash has pursued since our founding: connecting customers to the best in their neighborhoods, providing new channels and resources for merchants to thrive, and providing economic opportunity for those who earn with our platform," the company said in its post about the service.

New York customers can order their items through the DoorDash app or website.

Read more: DoorDash vs. Uber Eats: Which food delivery app is best?

DoorDash is just the latest company to expand its delivery services. The company began offering grocery delivery in August 2020 and has since faced heavy competition. Amazon, Instacart and Uber have taken steps to expand their services with fast, same-day delivery options. Walmart even recently launched a drone delivery service to bring groceries by air.